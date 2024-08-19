Rotherham United defender Zak Jules. Picture: Jim Brailsford

SUMMER signing Zak Jules is in contention for a debut outing when Rotherham United get their Bristol Street Motors Trophy campaign under way tomorrow night.

The centre-half has missed the opening two matches of the season through a combination of illness and a minor injury but is now fit again.

Manager Steve Evans is poised to rest a number of players against Mansfield Town in the group-stage clash at AESSEAL New York Stadium which means that Jules, who was close to making last Saturday's League One clash with Bristol Rovers, comes into contention.

Speaking after the 0-0 draw with Rovers, the boss told the Advertiser: “Zak trained yesterday. It was my decision not to involve him today.

“I just looked at the final two or three runs the boys did. My eyes told me he wasn't quite there, but he reported in this morning saying he was fit for selection.”

Another player poised for action is Mallik Wilks following his loan switch from Sheffield Wednesday late last week.

The winger came on as a 75th-minute substitute against Rovers and Evans is keen for the 25-year-old to build up his game-time as soon as possible.

Sean Raggett (knee), Joe Rafferty (groin) and Joe Hungbo (ankle), who missed out at the weekend, are set to sit out the Stags tie, with the Millers hoping that they recover in time for next Saturday's league trip to Wycombe Wanderers.

“There will be no risks with the group on Tuesday,” Evans said. “There will be changes.”

After the Mansfield tie, Rotherham's next involvement in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy comes at home to Newcastle United Under-21s on October 8 before they wrap up their commitments in Northern Group H at Bradford City on November 12.

The trip to the Bantams may yet be moved as Rotherham now have a league match a day earlier at Barnsley following a Sky-TV-led fixture switch.