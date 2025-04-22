“There are things that I've seen creeping in that need to change.”

Mallik Wilks rues his missed header for Rotherham United at Wigan Athletic. Picture: Jim Brailsford

DARK clouds and slanting rain provided a grimly suitable backdrop to the greyest day of Matt Hamshaw's reign.

Journalists took refuge from the elements in the players' tunnel as they waited for Rotherham United's new boss to emerge from the away dressing room and conduct his press conference on the touchline at the Brick Community Stadium.

Their wait was a long one. Hamshaw had had plenty to say in the inner sanctum after the clash against Wigan Athletic had brought a second loss and the blemish of a first unacceptable display in his six matches at the helm.

“I've told the players in there, results can't paper over the things I'm thinking and seeing,” he said, referencing the run of victories in his opening trio of fixtures earlier this month.

Sam Nombe goes close for Rotherham United at Wigan Athletic. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“I remained quite level-headed in those first three games because I understood why we are where we are and what is happening.”

Where his men are is 13th place in League One and what is happening is that some of them aren't fit enough or focused enough – or both – and may find themselves somewhere other than the Millers next season.

“I sometimes get a bit frustrated and disappointed with a lack of energy,” the boss continued.

“I keep saying it, there are a lot of reasons why that is. Some of it is partially on me to put right and some of it is on the players. That's part of the conversation we've had in there.

“I won't come out and repeat all of it because some of it is between me and them.”

With both teams just below mid-table, the Easter Monday contest was a real end-of-season affair. The pace rarely rose above pedestrian and the home side won because, unlike the visitors, they managed to take one of their chances.

Josh Kayode, trying to earn a new contract during the campaign's run-in, was handed a rare start and wasted an inviting first-half opportunity by miscuing the ball into the away end.

At other end, Dillon Phillips saved decently from Will Aimson, Maleace Asamoah Jr and Baba Adeeko but had to pick the ball out of the net in the 36th minute when James Carragher's back-post header from a corner evaded his clutches and found the net with the aid of a Sam Nombe glancing deflection.

Twice, an equaliser was there for the taking only for Rotherham not to take it.

Mallik Wilks headed Joe Powell's free-kick off target when it seemed easier to score and Nombe was thwarted at close range by goalkeeper Sam Tickle after clever link-up play down the left between Powell and Louie Sibley.

“I felt we had the better chances,” Hamshaw said. “On another day, we could have scored three or four goals. We should have done.

“I can't remember Wigan really hurting us much. I thought we had a lot of control in possession but without having a cutting edge.

“There are things that I've seen creeping in that need to change.”

Angrier than the low, heavy clouds was the manager himself. He held it in check as he carefully worded his answers but it was simmering away inside him.

Sometimes, what he didn't say was more illuminating than what he did.

“All the players are getting opportunities and that will continue in the last two games,” he said. “I don't want to go on any bias or pre-judgements or how long they've been at the club. I want to do it on my eyes: see it in training, see it in games.

“Today, I'm disappointed.”

The second half brought no real improvement from either team. Wigan were marginally better after the break, the Millers a little worse. Phillips thwarted Asamoah Jr with an outstretched leg and then came the best chance of the entire afternoon.

Nombe's cross found its way to substitute Jonson Clarke-Harris all alone at the back post but the striker wasn't light enough on his feet to convert and the ball bounced off his thigh and allowed Carragher to clear.

The final whistle sounded, keeping the visitors goalless on their last five trips to the Latics, a barren record stretching back eight years.

‘Can there be such a thing as a dead rubber for a Rotherham United side?’ the Millers manager was asked.

“No, 100 per cent no,” he responded. “You saw the fans who came today. I've been talking to the players all week about the games coming up.

“We had a really good run when I first came in. A number of aspects have contributed towards things catching up with the players. It's for me, after the last two games, to put it to bed and make sure it never happens again.”

The clouds still hung threateningly around the stadium, the rain beat down harder than ever.

Yet, in time, the weather brightened and it wasn't that long before there was sunshine in a blue sky.

A metaphor for the Hamshaw future.

Wigan (4-1-3-2): Sam Tickle; James Carragher, Jason Kerr, Will Aimson, Luke Robinson; Baba Adeeko; Owen Dale (Jonny Smith 70), Jensen Weir (Toby Sibbick 89), Jon Mellish; Maleace Asamoah Jnr (Chris Sze 78), Dale Taylor (Callum McManaman 89). Subs not used: Tom Watson, Scott Smith, Don Rankine.

Rotherham (4-3-3): Dillon Phillips; Joe Rafferty (Shaun McWilliams 85), Hakeem Odoffin, Cameron Humphreys, Reece James; Pelly Mpanzu (Jack Holmes 62), Joe Powell, Louie Sibley; Mallik Wilks, Josh Kayode (Jonson Clarke-Harris 62), Sam Nombe. Subs not used: Louis Bassett, Jake Hull, Jordan Hugill.

Goals: Carragher 36 (Wigan)

Referee: Greg Rollason (Staffordshire)

Attendance: 9,391 (546)