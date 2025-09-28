You could almost feel what was coming next …

Disappointment for Dan Gore at the final whistle of Rotherham United's loss at Mansfield Town. Picture: Jim Brailsford

REGULAR readers, you might want to look away now. You'll have seen this before.

On their travels, Rotherham United started brightly, couldn't sustain it in the second half and finished up losing.

It's a rinse-and-repeat cycle that has put them in the bottom four after the opening two months of the League One campaign.

The latest setback, at Mansfield Town, was the cruellest so far as the Millers conceded when they were only minutes away from heading back up the M1 with their first point on the road.

Manager Matt Hamshaw, the local boy leading the team he supports, got the cursory handshakes with the opposition out of the way at Saturday's final whistle and headed straight for the away stand.

His applause, at a time of trouble, was heartfelt. No-one wants fortunes to change more than he does.

“It's a testing time at the minute,” he said. "Obviously, you saw me clapping fans at the end. I appreciate their frustration. The club and them mean the world to me.

“I know people will go: ‘Well, they mean the world to me as well.’ But, look, I'm desperate to get results. We're doing the best we can at this moment in a difficult situation.”

The first few months of the reset he has been tasked with performing were always likely to be a ‘difficult situation’ but too many injuries, too many players not delivering what they're capable of and one or two not delivering at all are holding Rotherham back.

There is talent, but, right now, not enough character, no leaders and a propensity to bend rather than battle.

The boss wasn't shirking away from anything. “It's on me,” he said.

The Millers had already gone close through Reece James, who couldn't make the most of an inviting chance created by the neat passing of Joe Powell and awareness of Josh Benson, when Jordan Hugill stepped up to put them in front from the penalty spot.

The home side, hit by injuries themselves and without a win in their previous six outings, threatened persistently down their left flank through Rhys Oates, but it was the visitors who went closest the contest's second goal when Benson smacked the crossbar with a 20-plus-yard free-kick

Then came the interval, followed by the retelling of a story becoming depressing in its familiarity

“We weren't even a threat for 20-25 minutes in the second half,” Hamshaw lamented. ”I think we get up the pitch reasonably well but we don't have that end product.

“It just feels like little things at this moment are going against us. We'll remain positive but it hurts.”

This was the third time this season his men have given up a lead on their way to defeat on opposition soil. What happened at Barnsley and AFC Wimbledon was now happening in Nottinghamshire. Even when they failed to score at Cardiff City and Doncaster Rovers, they began decently before succumbing.

Hamshaw saw light in the performance of first-time starter Benson yet it did nothing to lift his mood.

“I thought Josh was a creative threat,” the manager said. “He looked like he always wanted the ball, which, obviously, is what I want from him, and he looked like he had a dangerous through ball or free-kick or pass in him.”

The boss usually hangs around for a touch of informal ‘afters’ following his pitchside press conferences but this time he was gone before the voice recorders had been switched off.

He's been in pro football for all of his working life. He knows it's all about results. And that the longer Rotherham go without one, the more about results it becomes.

For the 62nd-minute equaliser, the visitors were caught napping. Powell's feet let him down, the ball went out and suddenly Tyler Roberts was running on to Oates' quick throw-in and flashing an angled shot beyond the near-post apparition of Cameron Dawson with far too much ease.

Jamal Baptiste marred another encouraging personal display by heading wastefully wide from close range at the other end and the game drifted towards a draw.

The clock flashed on to 90 minutes, Mansfield won a free-kick needlessly given away by Reece James and there was a long delay as the home side made a triple substitution.

You could almost feel what was coming next …

Aaron Lewis delivered from the right and one of those subs, Dom Dwyer introduced his 5ft 7in frame to proceedings with a thumping header that Dawson could only help into the net.

"I don't think it's about resilience, I just think it's moments of lack of concentration,” Hamshaw said. “You've got to switch on. It's not even that quick of a throw-in. That's the frustration.

“And then the free kick – we let a man go at the back post. It just ain't good enough.”

His interview took a well-worn away-day path: we have to defend set-pieces better, we need more of an edge in the final third, we need our injuries to ease, we have to be better.

Not for the first time that afternoon, he said: “I keep saying the same thing.”

That's because his side keeps doing the same thing.

Mansfield (4-1-3-2): Liam Roberts; Kyle Knoyle (Dom Dwyer 89), Deji Oshilaja, Frazer Blake-Tracy, Stephen McLaughlin (Kyle McAdam 89); Aaron Lewis; Nathan Moriah-Welsh (Max Dickov 80), Jamie McDonnell, Tyler Roberts (George Maris 67); Will Evans, Rhys Oates (Taylor Anderson, 89). Subs not used: Owen Mason, Finn Flanagan.

Rotherham (3-1-4-2): Cameron Dawson: Denzel Hall, Lenny Agbaire (Zak Jules 58), Jamal Baptiste; Marvin Kaleta (Ar'Jany Martha H-T), Dan Gore, Kian Spence (Kion Etete 77), Joe Powell, Reece James; Jordan Hugill, Josh Benson. Subs not used: Ted Cann, Joe Rafferty, Dru Yearwood, Jack Holmes.

Goals: Hugill pen 7 (Rotherham); Tyler Roberts 62, Dwyer 90 (Mansfield)

Referee: Simon Mather (Lancashire)