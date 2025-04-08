Joe Powell in first-half possession for Rotherham United at Bolton Wanderers. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United climbed into the top half of League One for the first time as they continued their fairytale start under new manager Matt Hamshaw.

They had to withstand a barrage of pressure from high-flying Bolton Wanderers but somehow survived to move up two places to 12th at the Toughsheet Community Stadium tonight.

Victory brought them a third straight victory since Hamshaw's appointment ten days ago and the feel-good factor continues to grow.

Some players, in their third match in a week, were almost out on their feet but somehow kept going until the end in a heroic show of resistance.

Rotherham were on the back foot in the early stages and four times the home side had sights of goal without managing to call goalkeeper Cameron Dawson into serious action.

However, it was the visitors who swept into the lead as they struck in the 11th minute in devastating fashion.

Mallik Wilks' strength and balance saw him get the better of two tussles and he played a pass to Nombe who still had plenty of work to do from just outside the penalty area.

The striker took a couple of touches, then let fly with a stunning shot that flew past Nathan Baxter into the top corner.

Seven minutes later, Hakeem Odoffin flashed a header just wide from Joe Powell's set-piece delivery.

Bolton kicked off in a play-off spot and represented the toughest test in Hamshaw's reign so far.

The Millers had plenty of defending to do to protect their advantage and it took a fine, pack-pedalling tip-over from Dawson to deny Josh Dacres-Cogley a headed equaliser.

They had two let-offs, when Aaron Collins slid in on a low Dacre-Cogley cross but could only direct an inviting opportunity wide and Dacre-Cogley lashed an effort off target from an inviting position.

Hamshaw had made one change to the starting 11, bringing in Jack Holmes for his first league start in place of the unavailable Liam Kelly.

He was named on the right flank, with Pelly Mpanzu moving into central midfield after playing as a wing-back in the previous two games.

The Millers were so hard hit by injuries that they were a man short on a bench that included young defender Hamish Douglas following his loan recall from non-league Warrington Town.

In the Bolton line-up was former Rotherham loan winger Jordi Osei-Tutu.

Soon after the break, Chris Forina fired wastefully wide for Wanderers as Rotherham continued to spend most of their time in their own half.

Three times they could have conceded and three times they escaped as Dawson saved from Collins and Dacres-Cogley and, in between, George Thomason failed to convert at the back post.

Yet again Dawson was called into action, diving full length to thwart Josh Sheehan, then McAtee hit a post as Rotherham's net led a charmed life.

In a rare Millers raid forward, Powell tried his luck from distance and was wide of the post just after Douglas had come on for his senior debut.

Wanderers substitute Kyle Dempsey bent a shot just off target as the contest passed the 70th-minute mark with the Millers still holding out.

Dawson excelled once more, keeping out George Johnston's long-range piledriver and then did even better to foil Collins.

There was time for one last superb block, this time from Hakeem Odoffin, before the final whistle.

The game was won. Robbery. Beautiful, magnificent robbery. Character. Beautiful, magnificent character.

Bolton (3-5-2): Nathan Baxter; Gethin Jones, Chris Forino, George Johnston; Josh Dacres-Cogley (Kyle Dempsey 66), Aaron Morley, Josh Sheehan, George Thomason (Carlos Mendes Gomes 74), Jordi Osei-Tutu (Kion Etete 84); Aaron Collins, John McAtee (Joel Randall 76). Subs not used: Luke Southwood, Alex Murphy, Ricardo Santos.

Rotherham (3-4-1-2): Cameron Dawson; Joe Rafferty, Hakeem Odoffin, Cameron Humphreys; Jack Holmes (Jordan Hugill 66), Pelly Mpanzu, Joe Powell, Reece James; Louie Sibley; Mallik Wilks (Hamish Douglas 69), Sam Nombe. Subs not used: Dillon Phillips, Jake Hull, Hamish Douglas, Harrison Duncan, Kane Richardson.

Goals: Nombe 11 (Rotherham)

Referee: Ross Joyce (Teesside)