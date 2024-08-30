Rotherham United manager Steve Evans. Picture: Jim Brailsford

THE transfer window that began with a burst of activity for Rotherham United ended with nothing happening on deadline day.

A week ago, manager Steve Evans, who has brought in 14 new faces in a rebuild of the squad he inherited in April, was hoping to add a midfielder and a ‘number 10’ to his League One roster.

By this morning, that was down to the possibility of a single arrival, with the boss refusing to confirm in what position.

“We're trying for one more signing,” he said. “We should know by mid-afternoon whether we've got some joy from our hard work.”

Early in the window, Rotherham led the EFL for recruitment, getting much of their business done before the start of pre-season training.

Tonight's 11pm close of play came and went with no more additions, leading to anger on social media from a section of fans.

Importantly, there were no late departures from AESSEAL New York Stadium and Evans now knows the players he has to work with until January.

Rotherham, who are goalless in the league and still seeking their first win after three matches despite leading the field for goal attempts, have made a combined total of around £2 million from the sales of Viktor Johansson, Peter Kioso and Ollie Rathbone.

All the newcomers have been signed as free agents or have come in on loan deals.

The Millers, following Championship relegation last term, are believed to be paying bigger wages than they ever have before in the third tier in a bid to win promotion from the division for the fifth successive time.

At a close-season fans' forum at New York, chief operating officer Paul Douglas told supporters: “Last year was, literally, the highest player budget in the club's history

“It didn't work, unfortunately, but that hasn't stopped (chairman) Tony (Stewart) committing us to a very, very healthy League One budget this year.”

Meanwhile, Rotherham are at home to Huddersfield Town in a Yorkshire derby tomorrow.

“It's a great game,” said Evans. “Huddersfield will bring a big support. They've got maximum points, they've got a good manager, they've strengthened their squad.

“We've got a really good squad. We're damaged a little bit in terms of injuries to two or three key players but we still have a squad capable of winning lots of games. We just have to get that first goal, that first win, then we'll quickly build momentum.”