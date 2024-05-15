Rotherham United manager Steve Evans has a squad to assemble. Picture: Jim Brailsford

​​LOOK back or look forwards?

Millmoor was perfect for late-season matches. No matter how hot outside, it was always cool in the shade at the back of the Tivoli.

The gloom of the stand framed the view as you walked on to the main terrace, made the pitch look a rich, lush green no matter how worn it might be in the goalmouth.

Red paint on the barriers seemed to glow. At the far end, the dark rectangle of the Railway End offered its own contrast, making the sky a deeper blue.

Those, in some ways, were the days. No talk of “final-third entries”, no “expected goals”, no “high presses” or “low blocks”. Rarely, even, a sense of an ending after the final whistle of the final game: more a feeling of a pause, really, a break in a continuous stream before it all started again.

Leaving Millmoor – especially in the way we left Millmoor – did for all that. Ever since, we've lived in a kind of manic impermanence, a wholesale revamp or rebuild every summer, more often than not in preparation for a change of division next season.

And here we are again.

An entire team's worth of players released, some others likely to be transferred. New recruits are essential in every position on the pitch.

Not just that, but a completely different philosophy from a year ago. Which itself was wholly different to the one the year before that. A revolution is under way. Again.

This time round, it’s back to the future. The latest turn in our spin between two identities, neither of which we truly embrace as our own.

Instinctively, we’re drawn towards the idea of the modern, young coaches with clever systems, beating the richer clubs at their own game.

That gets you a Mark Robins, an Andy Scott, a Neil Redfearn. The trouble is, we can’t cope emotionally with what the transition to that kind of club looks and feels like; and, financially, we can't afford the kind of investment to make that transition work.

More importantly, we don’t, in truth, really know what it means.

We do know, though, what a competitive third division squad looks like. And we know we can afford to assemble one.

So, after every abandoned reset, every failed attempt at fundamental change, it’s what we do.

Enjoy the summer. A lot will go on and, in many ways, nothing will happen. We’ve been here before, we know the pattern.