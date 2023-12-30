DANIEL Ayala's Rotherham United career has taken another turn for the worse, with the centre-half facing a significant spell on the sidelines.

Rotherham United's Daniel Ayala is sent off at Plymouth Argyle, a week after his dismissal against Swansea City. Picture: Jim Brailsford

The 33-year-old was brought in in late October as an emergency signing on a deal until the end of the season as the injury-hit Millers sought to bolster their numbers for their Championship survival battle.

However, the former Middlesbrough defender incurred the wrath of supporters by being sent off twice in successive outings and being banned for a total of three matches.

He has now picked up an achilles tendon issue which will rule him out of action for the foreseeable future.

"He'll be out for some weeks," confirmed head coach Leam Richardson who takes his depleted squad to Blackburn Rovers on Monday.

Ayala's absence leaves Rotherham with only one fit recognised centre-back in captain Sean Morrison, a key figure in the last two matches which have brought a 1-0 win over Middlesbrough and a 1-1 draw with Sunderland respectively.

Cameron Humphreys, Tyler Blackett and Grant Hall were already in the treatment room and midfielder Hakeem Odoffin and left-back Seb Revan are having to deputise in the central positions in the backline.

Richardson used gallows humour as he faced up to yet more injury worries for the club he joined earlier this month

"Have you got your boots?" he joked with journalists. "Yeah, the loss of Daniel is a blow. It's a testing time for us."

Ayala has made just seven appearances in Millers colours.

Meanwhile, the boss is hoping Ollie Rathbone is available for the trip to Ewood Park after the midfield man sat out the Black Cats clash because of sickness.

"He's struggled for the last couple of days," Richardson said after honours had finished even at AESSEAL New York Stadium last night.

"He tried his best to be available but the way he plays - it's high energy, it's high speed, it's a high work ethic - meant the game came just too early for him.