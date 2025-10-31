Rotherham United defender Lenny Agbaire. Picture: Jim Brailsford

SUMMER signing Lenny Agbaire may not require an operation after all as he battles with the issue that has seen him miss the last month of Rotherham United's season.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more

The Millers initially feared that the youngster's tight groins would necessitate surgery to allow him to add to the six appearances he has made since his move from Celtic.

However, an alternative form of treatment is producing encouraging results and the 20-year-old could soon be wearing a first-team shirt again.

“We've gone down the route of injections, which is the right thing to do, and Lenny's feeling a lot, lot better,” manager Matt Hamshaw told the Advertiser yesterday.

“We're seeing how he progresses. He's been on the grass these last few days and his pain levels are miles less than what they were. It's a bit of a wait-and-see situation.”

Although the centre-half is taking significant steps forward, his Rotherham comeback might have to wait until after the November international break.

The 20-year-old may receive another call from the Scottish Under-21s set-up and the Millers are happy to wait until his duty with his country is over before considering him for selection again.

“We're hopeful that he gets fit, goes away with Scotland and then is back for us,” Hamshaw said. “That's our plan. If that changes at any point, then I'll let you know.”

The boss says that Agbaire is unlikely to feature for the Millers before the break, which begins after the November 8 League One visit of Lincoln City to AESSEAL New York Stadium.

That would make the November 22 trip to Reading a potential date for him to be reintegrated into the matchday 18.

Rotherham are on a good run of form and are unbeaten in their last six matches so there is no need to rush back the defender.

When asked if there was any possibility of Agbaire playing prior to his anticipated international summons, Hamshaw said: “I can't see him being back, simply because he hasn't played games recently.

“You might see him come as a substitute at some point but, at the same time, we don't want to take unnecessary risks with him.”

Meanwhile, the boss recalled his greatest-ever FA Cup moment as he prepared his team for Saturday's first-round clash in the tournament at home to Swindon Town tomorrow.

He chose the December 2 night in the 2019/20 promotion campaign when the third-tier Millers turned around a three-goal deficit at non-league Solihull Moors with an amazing quadruple goal blast in the last quarter of an hour of the second-round tie.

In those days, Hamshaw was a coach under Paul Warne and the match was the first one since goalkeeper coach Andy Warrington had been added to the backroom staff.

“Three-nil down and winning 4-3 – that takes some doing, no matter who it's against,” the manager said as he reflected on the fightback inspired by goals from Freddie Ladapo, Michael Ihiekwe and Michael Smith, 2. “I don't think Andy really knew what he'd got into at half-time. By the end, he realised!”

As a player, Hamshaw had little to shout about in the competition.

“I was never involved in a proper giant-killing,” he said. “I went to Fulham in the later rounds with Notts County but didn't win.

League Two County were beaten 4-0 in round five in February 2010 by Premier League opposition who booked their place in the quarter-final draw with goals from Simon Davies, Bobby Zamora, Damien Duff and Stefano Okaka.