The Spaniard is head coach of West Bromwich Albion who won 2-0 when the two sides clashed on Wednesday night in the Championship at the Hawthorns and says the Millers typified everything that’s good about English football.

The bottom-placed visitors were rocked by a refereeing injustice which saw West Brom gifted West Brom their second goal but refused to buckle and, in adversity, gave one of their best away displays of the campaign.

Corberan, whose men are in fifth spot and are near-certainties to finish in a play-off spot, said: “I have a lot of respect for Rotherham, their staff and players because they are relegated but showed a massive respect for football.

“This is part of the culture in football in this country. It is not important if you are relegated or not, the teams are going to be competitive.

“It is why football in England is different to other places in the world.”

Rotherham midfielder Sam Clucas revealed how boss Leam Richardson reacted during the interval, moments after ref Geoff Eltringham had sparked disbelief by awarding a penalty against Lee Peltier for handball even though the Millers defender had been standing well outside the box and the ball hit him on the head.

“I think the gaffer did really well at half-time,” the 33-year-old said. “The emotions were high.

“There was a lot of shouting and frustration in the changing room but the gaffer came in and calmed us all down and said leave it to him to talk to the fourth official and referee.

“He told us we had to stick together, to keep 11 men on the pitch and keep fighting for each other. We tried to forget about it as much as we could, even though when we were walking out for the second half the referee was apologising to us.

“A bad decision went against us, which is the last thing you want when you're struggling. But we still showed fight and gave an encouraging performance.”

Meanwhile, the work that began this week to remedy the drainage problems on the pitches at Rotherham's Roundwood training base ran into a snag yesterday.