OPPOSITION boss Darrell Clarke is tipping Rotherham United to climb the table and push themselves into the League One promotion mix.

The Millers head to Oakwell this evening in 14th spot for a derby showdown with Barnsley.

Tykes manager Clarke, whose side are six places higher, doesn't think Steve Evans' men will remain in the bottom half following their 14-signing close-season rebuild after relegation from the Championship.

“They did a lot of business early in the summer and it is taking a little bit of time for them to gel," he said. “Steve's a really experienced manager who knows how to get out of this division and I am sure they will be fighting among the top six come the end of the season.”

South Yorkshire bragging rights are at stake and the clash will have a national audience as it's being shown live on Sky Sports TV

“There’s always an edge to a derby," Clarke said. "The bigger the game, the more I enjoy it. The pressure comes with the territory. Friday is a big game for us, a big game for them and one our fans will be right up for. It should be a cracking atmosphere.

“It's a game against a team who have come down a division and a manager who has had a lot of success. It's a team with some talented individuals. It's set up to be a good game.”

Evans has spoken in the build-up to the clash of his liking for Clarke and it is a feeling reciprocated by the Oakwell chief.

“I have always got on well with Steve,” he said. “Steve's very passionate and a winner. He’s a bit ‘Marmite’, but I take people as I find them.”

Barnsley's away record is the best in the third tier but their results on their own turf give Rotherham cause for optimism tonight.

The Tykes have won only once in league combat at Oakwell in nearly nine months and have become draw specialists there in recent weeks.

“The run is going to be talked about until we get winning home matches,” Clarke said. “If we produce performances at home that we are capable of, we will win matches. It goes right back to February, but I believe it will turn. We have to make it turn.

“Our home form has been good and we’ve lost some silly points in games we should have won.”

Meanwhile, Mallik Wilks' stunning strike in Rotherham's 3-3 draw at Peterborough United has been nominated as Sky Bet's Goal of the Month for October.

The attacker raced down the right flank at London Road, beat full-back Jack Sparks with a 'chop' and cut inside to fire a fierce, low shot into the far corner of the net.

He faces competition for the award from Wigan Athletic's Callum McManaman (v Peterborough), Bolton Wanderers' Jordan Shipley (v Shrewsbury Town) and Reading's Lewis Wing (v Crawley Town).

The winner will be decided by a combination of fans' votes and the views of Sky Sports TV pundits Don Goodman and David Prutton.

Voting at the following link closes at 5pm on Monday.

