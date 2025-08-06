Rotherham United centre-forward Josh Kayode. Picture: Kerrie Beddows

ROTHERHAM United are targeting an end-of-August return for Josh Kayode as the striker makes his way back into first-team contention after undergoing surgery.

The 25-year-old, who signed a new one-year deal earlier in the summer, was hit by knee trouble three weeks before last Saturday's start of the League One season.

He is undergoing his rehabilitation following a minor op and his manager is eyeing the South Yorkshire derby at Doncaster Rovers on August 30 as a possible date for the attacker being in the selection frame.

“Josh is doing okay,” manager Matt Hamshaw said. “He's not back outside yet, he's still in the gym, but hopefully he'll be available for selection at the back end of this month.”

The Millers, who head to Stevenage on Saturday looking to build on their opening-day victory over Port Vale, will take no risk with a player who has suffered terrible luck with injuries over the last three years.

In that time, he has managed only 38 appearances, either in a Rotherham shirt or during loans at MK Dons, Carlisle United and Shrewsbury Town.

“I don't want to rush him, it might take a little bit longer,” Hamshaw said.

Meanwhile, the boss is calling on playmaker Joe Powell to add goals to his game during the new campaign.

Hamshaw is a big admirer of the midfield man and believes he can hit the target more often as well as continue to be among the division's top providers of assists.

Powell, aged 26, who consistently racked up the best running stats in his first year at the club, took his game to another level following the new manager's appointment towards the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

“I want him to carry on as he did in those last eight games,” Hamshaw said. “I want him to play with a smile on his face, to be positive. "Everyone is aware that his data last year was exceptional. I expect that again this year. That's the bar he's set.

“I've spoken to him about chipping in with a few more goals. I think his deliveries have been excellent since I came in. He's a player we like working with. We've had a bit more time with him in pre-season and he's come through it really fit.”

Powell put himself on the scoresheet only once last term, in the 1-0 New Year's Day triumph at Lincoln City three months before Hamshaw took over.