Mallik Wilks on the attack for Rotherham United in the first half against Stockport County. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United picked up their first point of the Christmas period as they came from behind to earn a draw with play-off contenders Stockport County in today's lunch-time kick-off at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

In their final match of 2024, the Millers ended a run of two successive defeats to remain in 18th spot in League One.

Hakeem Odoffin scored a first-half equaliser after Stockport had taken the lead through dangerman Louis Barry who later went off injured.

Dillon Phillips was the first goalkeeper called into action, guarding his near post well as Barry ran in on goal in the eighth minute and tried his luck.

The division's top scorer wasn't to be denied for long, however, and he put the fifth-placed visitors in front five minutes later.

He was given too much time and space on the edge of the penalty area and took full advantage with a precise finish.

The home side were soon level, their goal standing despite vociferous offside protests from Stockport.

At first, the danger seemed to have gone when Liam Kelly mishit a 20-yard volley, but the ball bounced up kindly for Odoffin to head beyond County keeper Ben Hinchcliffe.

Dissent rang out from the away end when the action was replayed on the big screen.

The clubs hadn't met in league combat for 14 years, with the last clash coming back in the days of Don Valley Stadium where the Millers triumphed 4-0 in a fourth-tier clash.

Rotherham's troubles this season have frustrated fans and some of them had opted to stay away, leaving splashes of red all around the home sections of the ground as seats remained empty.

The apathy was in contrast to a packed South Stand in full voice, although Millers supporters roused themselves as Steve Evans' men enjoyed their best spell of the contest.

Stockport responded and Phillips appeared to upend Tanto Olaofe just outside the area when the attacker was through on goal, then Barry went down in the box only to have his penalty appeal waved away.

Rotherham had cause to complain when Kyle Wootton went in late on Joe Rafferty and escaped a second yellow card.

Zak Jules had shaken off a chest infection and returned to the side while Sam Nombe and Jamie McCart had recovered from the niggles that had forced them to be substituted on Boxing Day.

Nombe started and McCart was on a bench that included Andre Green who had lost his starting berth to Joe Hungbo.

Manager Evans had ended the first-team exiles of Cameron Humphreys and Cohen Bramall in the previous fixture but neither made this afternoon's squad.

Nine minutes after the break, a slip from Reece James handed County an opening and Phillips was equal to Barry's shot.

The Millers were struggling to get out of their own half as the visitors applied the pressure but their defence held firm.

Stockport lost Barry and some of their threat in the 71st minute and the contest began to peter out to a flat conclusion.

A late push from Rotherham, in which Shaun McWilliams had an attempt blocked and Jonson Clarke-Harris had a penalty claim denied, came to nothing, leaving both sides to settle for a share of the spoils.

Rotherham (4-4-2): Dillon Phillips; Joe Rafferty, Hakeem Odoffin, Zak Jules, Reece James; Sam Nombe (Jack Holmes 84), Liam Kelly, Joe Powell, Joe Hungbo (Andre Green 61); Mallik Wilks (Shaun McWilliams 79), Jonson Clarke-Harris. Subs not used: Cameron Dawson, Alex MacDonald, Jamie McCart, Jordan Hugill.

Stockport (3-4-3): Ben Hinchliffe; Callum Connolly, Fraser Horsfall (Sam Hughes, 71), Ethan Pye; Kyle Knoyle (Macauley Southam-Hales 71), Ollie Norwood, Odin Bailey, Ibou Touray; Tanto Olaofe (Jack Diamond H-T), Kyle Wootton, Louie Barry (Will Collar 71). Subs not used: Corey Addai, Jay Mingi, Ryan Rydel.

Goals: Odoffin 19 (Rotherham); Barry 13 (Stockport)

Referee: Leigh Doughty (Blackpool)

Attendance: 10,194 (2,068)