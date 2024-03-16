g

A defeat for the relegation-bound Millers would have equalled the mark of ten straight Championship losses suffered in the dark days of the 2016/17 campaign.

But, helped by the Terriers being reduced to ten men in the second half, they took a point from a hard-fought second-tier clash at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

The visitors were first to threaten when Cameron Humphreys weakly shed possession to Delano Burgzorg who set up Jack Rudoni for a low shot comfortably dealt with by Viktor Johansson.

Leam Richardson’s men went close to taking the lead when Andy Rinomhota was unlucky to see a deft curler come back off the woodwork. Charlie Wyke had a big opportunity on the follow-up but, unbalanced, the striker lifted his attempt over the bar.

Huddersfield had arrived embroiled in a fight for survival while Rotherham's hopes of staying up had long since gone.Town had filled the away end but there were empty seats in the home stands as a number of season-ticket-holders chose to give the contest a miss.

Neither team dominated in the early stages and routine Johansson saves on shots from David Kasumu and Burgzorg was a rare involvement from either goalkeeper as the half-hour mark came and went.

The Millers had surrendered 5-0 in their two previous matches, both away from home, but they were competitive back on home turf in the last match before the international break.

With half-time not too far away, Seb Revan made good contact on a volley from Peter Kioso's right-wing cross and was frustrated to see his attempt fly too high to trouble Lee Nicholls in the Terriers net.

Rotherham made three changes to the side that had lost at Norwich City a week earlier and there were some notable omissions.Hakeem Odoffin was dropped to the bench while Jordan Hugill and Christ Tiehi didn't make the matchday 20 at all.

Cafu, Rinomhota and Revan came into the starting 11.

Tyler Blackett was back in a Millers squad for the first time since September after his recovery from hamstring surgery and there were quicker-than-expected returns for Cohen Bramall (ankle) and Shane Ferguson (groin/stomach).

New York old boys Ben Wiles and Danny Ward were among Huddersfield's replacements and the former came on for the second half.Seconds after the restart, Burgzorg lashed wildly over when Cafu failed to clear.

The Millers midfielder did much better minutes later, firing a superb crossfield pass that sent Ollie Rathbone facing in on goal.

Sorba Thomas impeded him unfairly and the Town man was sent off for a second bookable offence, the first time this season that an opposition player has been dismissed against Rotherham.

Cafu powered the resulting free-kick just over as New York raised the volume in support of the home team.

Rathbone forced a stop from Nicholls with a 70th-minute snap-shot but the visitors were still managing to attack despite their numerical disadvantage and Johansson had to dive to keep out a low Burgzorg effort.

The result changed little at the foot of the table for the bottom-placed club other than to reduce the huge gap to safety from 20 to 19 points.

But at least it provided a welcome lift going into a fortnight without a game.

Rotherham (3-5-2): Viktor Johansson; Peter Kioso (Femi Seriki 81), Sean Morrison, Cameron Humphreys; Andy Rinomhota, Ollie Rathbone (Cohen Bramall 87), Cafu, Sam Clucas (Arvin Appiah 76), Seb Revan; Sam Nombe, Charlie Wyke (Tom Eaves 76). Subs not used: Dillon Phillips, Hakeem Odoffin, Tyler Blackett, Jamie Lindsay, Shane Ferguson.

Huddersfield (3-5-2): Lee Nicholls; Matty Pearson, Michael Helik, Radinio Balker; Brodie Spencer (Tom Edwards 90+2), Jack Rudoni, Jonathan Hogg, David Kasumu (Ben Wiles H-T), Jiheim Headley; Sorba Thomas, Delano Burgzorg. Subs not used: Chris Maxwell, Josh Koroma, Brahima Diarra, Alex Matos, Danny Ward, Pat Jones, Ben Jackson.

Referee: Josh Smith (Peterborough).