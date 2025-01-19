Rotherham United boss Steve Evans watches proceedings against Charlton Athletic. Picture: Jim Brailsford

STEVE Evans has delivered an update in his quest to begin his January recruitment, saying a “top, top manager” has made contact with him about a Rotherham United target.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Millers chief is hoping to add around three players to his squad during this month's transfer window but has so far made no signings.

Evans claims that a boss at another club is pushing for a player to choose AESSEAL New York Stadium as his loan destination for the rest of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after yesterday's 4-2 League One win over Charlton Athletic, Evans told the Advertiser: “Last night, I got a message from a top, top manager saying that they expect a boy who has been in their first-team group – he was on the bench during the week – to sign a new deal.

Rotherham United boss Steve Evans watches proceedings against Charlton Athletic. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“He said that if that happens then his recommendation to the boy would be that he comes to Rotherham United.

“We've not had permission to speak to the player yet. It could all happen very quickly.”

The Scot refused to say which division the parent club is in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evans spoke with Tony Stewart on Thursday and says he is being backed by the chairman in his pursuit of new blood.

However, he emphasised once again that there will be no marquee arrivals and that the Millers will be prudent in their dealings as they seek to increase their squad depth in their push to break into the third tier's top 10.

“The players we sign won't be household names,” he said. “But, dare I say it, Zak Jules wasn't a household name when he came here in the summer and he continues to get better and better. The same with Joe Powell: he's been absolutely stunning for us.”

Evans said on Friday that he was expecting answers from “three or four” potential additions this Monday or Tuesday.