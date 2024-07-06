Rotherham United new boy Zak Jules.

BOSS Steve Evans has compared summer signing Zak Jules to one of Rotherham United's all-time greats as the Millers gear up for the start of their League One campaign.

The centre-half is so accomplished, the manager reckons, that he would have walked into last term's side that competed in the Championship.

Evans arrived too late to prevent relegation but believes he has a defender in the mould of Kari Arnason who can help the club make an instant return to the higher division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Zak is a better player than some of those who were here last season,” the Scot said. “He is big, strong and physical, he's quick, he's talented.”

Rotherham United new boy Zak Jules.

Jules, whose previous clubs include Walsall, MK Dons and Exeter City, had his first run-out in Rotherham colours in the second half of Friday night's 7-0 win over non-league Parkgate and was an assured, commanding presence.

Already the battle for places at the heart of the backline is hotting up.

As well as Jules arriving at AESSEAL New York Stadium Sean Raggett has joined after being a key man for last season's League One champions, Portsmouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cameron Humphreys, who has excelled at Championship level for the Millers, has allowed his release clause to lapse and looks set to remain at the club.

In addition, midfield man Hakeem Odoffin offers strong cover there while Jamie McCart hasn't been written off by Evans even though the Millers have said they will listen to offers for him.

Twenty-seven-year-old Jules turned down a new deal with Exeter to sign a two-year deal with Rotherham, to the displeasure of Grecians manager Gary Caldwell who, like Evans, is convinced the left-footed Londoner is capable of making his mark in the second tier.

Cultured Arnason was a standout centre-back for the Millers a decade ago, winning promotions from League Two the Championship during Evans' first spell at the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also earned 90 caps for Iceland and played in Euro 2016 and in the 2018 World Cup.

Evans said: “Zak puts me a little bit in mind of Kari, only he's quicker and he's probably more committed in terms of challenges as well.

“He'll fit in very well on that left side - if he's selected, of course, because there's some competition in that area.”

Rotherham head to St Andrews in Scotland on Tuesday for a week-long training camp and play a friendly against Scottish League One side Cove Rangers next Saturday. The match, which is set to be open to spectators, will take place at the complex where Evans' men are staying.