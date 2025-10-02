Kion Etete in first-half action for Rotherham United against Bradford City. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United held League One leaders Bradford City to a 2-2 draw in a pulsating Yorkshire derby at AESSEAL New York Stadium but it could have been so much better for the Millers tonight.

Matt Hamshaw’s men led 2-0 in the second half and looked set to climb out of the drop zone until they conceded twice to let the visitors back into the game.

In the end, they had to settle for a rise from 23rd spot to 21st on an evening that had encouragement and disappointment in equal measure.

With Martin Sherif and Kion Etete fit again and available up front and other forward players finding form, Rotherham looked a constant danger in attack.

However, they caused most of their own problems in defence and had only themselves to blame for not taking all three points.

A minute's silence in memory of former Millers player Ken Houghton – who had been the last surviving member of the 1961 League Cup Final squad – was immaculately observed before kick-off.

Once the action began, Rotherham should have taken a third-minute lead when Etete stretched out a long leg to keep the ball in play and send Joe Powell racing away.

The pass to Denzel Hall was a perfect one but the Dutchman failed to get enough power and accuracy in his shot after initially doing well to step inside and create a clear sight of goal.

The visitors hit back and Will Swan twice skipped clear, shooting wide the first time and then being foiled by Cameron Dawson.

The Millers were next to threaten as Josh Benson swung over a pinpoint free-kick that Lenny Agbaire headed over the bar.

The game was being played in front of the Sky Sports TV cameras and both teams were rising to the occasion in the early stages and producing an entertaining contest.

Empty seats around New York suggested some Rotherham fans were watching at home. In contrast, the away end was packed in support of a side trying to extend its advantage at the top of the table.

A cracking match came even more alive on 20 minutes as Etete, Benson and Ar'Jany Martha combined beautifully to pick a hole in Bradford's defence and Hall found the bottom corner from the edge of the penalty area.

Seven minutes later, the scorer was the most relieved man in the stadium when a Bobby Pointon Bantams 'goal' created by his glaring miskick in defence was ruled out by an offside flag.

Rotherham were looking very good going forward but were having too many iffy moments in defence.

Another example of needlessly shedding possession almost cost them dear just after the half-hour mark but Dawson came to the rescue with a diving stop to keep out Alex Pattison's well-struck effort.

The next culprit was Jamal Baptiste who was caught on the ball and then brought down the advancing Swan. From the ensuing free-kick just outside the box, the goalkeeper was once again up to the task, pushing away Tyreik Wright's low drive.

At the other end, more lovely work between Martha and Benson set up Etete who should have done much better than poke a harmless shot straight at Sam Walker in the Bradford net.

Etete had started up front for the Millers at the expense of Jordan Hugill and the other two changes to the line-up at Mansfield Town five days earlier saw Joe Rafferty and Martha come into the side.

Hugill and Kian Spence dropped to the bench while Marvin Kaleta missed out with the leg injury he picked up at the One Call Stadium.

Sherif, back in the squad after a five-week injury absence, replaced Etete at half-time and needed only 43 seconds to register a shot on target as the Millers attacked the North Stand.

Not long afterwards, much, much better was to come as Martha made inroads, Reece James produced the left-flank delivery and the substitute doubled the home team's advantage with a striker's finish.

New York found its voice as Rotherham battled for everything in a bid to stay on top, but it was the away fans in raptures six minutes later when Antoni Sarcevic chested in Josh Neufville's cross.

Alex Pattison shot wide for City but then another defensive blunder gave him an opportunity that he didn’t waste.

Cruel on the Millers. But their own fault.

Rotherham (3-1-4-2): Cameron Dawson; Joe Rafferty, Lenny Agbaire (Zak Jules 83), Jamal Baptiste; Dan Gore; Denzel Hall, Josh Benson (Shaun McWilliams 66), Joe Powell, Reece James; Ar'Jany Martha, Kion Etete (Martin Sherif H-T). Subs not used: Kian Spence, Dru Yearwood, Jack Holmes, Jordan Hugill.

Bradford (3-4-2-1): Sam Walker; Neill Byrne (Brad Halliday, 90), Tom McIntyre, Ibou Touray; Josh Neufville, Alex Pattison, Tommy Leigh (Jenson Metcalfe 66), Tyreik Wright (Stephen Humphrys 66); Antoni Sarcevic, Bobby Pointon; Will Swan (Andy Cook 66). Subs not used: Joe Hilton, Joe Wright, Ciaran Kelly.

Goals: Hall 20, Sherif 50 (Rotherham); Sarcevic 56, Pattison 81 (Bradford)

Referee: Ollie Yates (Staffordshire)

Attendance: 9,546 (2,453)