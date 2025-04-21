Mallik Wilks on the ball for Rotherham United at Wigan Athletic. Picture: Jim Brailsford

UNDER-par Rotherham United paid the price for missed chances as they slipped to a League One defeat at Wigan Athletic this afternoon.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Millers had several clear opportunities to score but passed up on all of them on their way to a second loss in new boss Matt Hamshaw's six-match reign.

Neither team impressed in a flat encounter towards the close of the campaign and a solitary goal settled the contest in the home side's favour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The result at the Brick Community Stadium saw Hamshaw’s men remain in 13th spot and Wigan climb a place to 15th.

Mallik Wilks on the ball for Rotherham United at Wigan Athletic. Picture: Jim Brailsford

A quiet opening brought no excitement in either penalty area and the 20-minute mark passed before there was a serious attempt on goal.

Josh Kayode, making his first Millers start of the campaign, could have made a name for himself but wastefully miscued in front of the away end and the ball ballooned wide.

Dillon Phillips was called into action at the other end, producing a flying save to push away Will Aimson's long-range effort and then doing even better to foil Maleace Asamoah Jr when the Wigan striker was clean through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, he was picking the ball out of the net in the 36th minute when James Carragher's back-post header found its way in via a deflection.

With both teams just below mid-table and in no danger of the drop, proceedings had something of an end-of-season feel to them and there was no real pace to either side's play.

The Millers should have been level before the break but Mallik Wilks headed Joe Powell's free-kick off target when the goal was gaping.

Following a Phillips save from Baba Adeeko, Rotherham came again and Sam Nombe was thwarted at close range by home goalkeeper Sam Tickle after clever link-up play down the left between Powell and Louie Sibley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham had handed an opportunity to impress to Kayode as they switched from a 3-4-1-2 to a 4-3-3 formation.

Jack Holmes made way for the striker, who is trying to earn a new deal with the Millers, by dropping to the bench where midfielder Shaun McWilliams made a welcome return following a quad problem.

With injuries and illness still hitting his squad hard, Hamshaw named only six substitutes, one of whom who was under-18s shot-stopper Louis Bassett.

The second period continued in much the same vein as the first half and the hour mark passed with neither keeper being asked any questions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phillips thwarted Asamoah Jr with an outstretched leg before Rotherham passed up on another huge opportunity to equalise.

Nombe crossed from the right and Jonson Clarke-Harris, who had just come on a subs, was all alone at the back post but could only fumble a routine finish, which allowed Carragher to clear the ball off the line.

Jonny Smith curled a shot wide for Athletic as a tame encounter dribbled to a tame conclusion.

Hamshaw has worked wonders since his arrival and this was the poorest day of his tenure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan (4-1-3-2): Sam Tickle; James Carragher, Jason Kerr, Will Aimson, Luke Robinson; Baba Adeeko; Owen Dale (Jonny Smith 70), Jensen Weir (Toby Sibbick 89), Jon Mellish; Maleace Asamoah Jnr (Chris Sze 78), Dale Taylor (Callum McManaman 89). Subs not used: Tom Watson, Scott Smith, Don Rankine.

Rotherham (4-3-3): Dillon Phillips; Joe Rafferty (Shaun McWilliams 85), Hakeem Odoffin, Cameron Humphreys, Reece James; Pelly Mpanzu (Jack Holmes 62), Joe Powell, Louie Sibley; Sam Nombe, Josh Kayode (Jonson Clarke-Harris 62), Mallik Wilks. Subs not used: Louis Bassett, Jake Hull, Jordan Hugill.

Goals: Carragher 36 (Wigan)

Referee: Greg Rollason (Staffordshire)

Attendance: 9,391 (546)