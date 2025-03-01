However, they forced their way into the contest and had the better of the first-half chances.

Sam Nombe and Jonson Clarke-Harris threaten in the first half for Rotherham United at Bristol Rovers. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United gloriously ended a win drought stretching back more than three years to ease fears that they could be dragged into a relegation scrap in League One.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Not since early 2022 had the Millers triumphed in a 3pm away kick-off on a Saturday afternoon.

But they struck in added time in their clash at Bristol Rovers today to claim a much-needed three-point haul.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two goals from Sam Nombe and one from Zak Jules did the trick as 1,099 days of frustration disappeared in the south-west sun.

Sam Nombe and Jonson Clarke-Harris threaten in the first half for Rotherham United at Bristol Rovers. Picture: Jim Brailsford

The gap between Steve Evans' 14th-placed side and the drop zone grew to eight points and there was a party among 400 travelling fans at the final whistle.

Rotherham fell behind after only five minutes when Chris Martin's pass played in Ruel Sotiriou to beat Dillon Phillips with a low shot into the far corner.

Mallik Wilks dragged an effort wide for the Millers on 14 minutes in an opening period short on quality at the Memorial Stadium and an off-target

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nombe’s header from a decent position following Joe Powell's cross summed up the standards in a clash between two sides at the wrong end of the table.

It was February 26 2022, at Plymouth Argyle, when Rotherham last triumphed in a Saturday 3pm fixture on their travels so their prospects of fighting back didn't look good.

However, they forced their way into the contest and had the better of the first-half chances.

Jonson Clarke-Harris shaped to shoot but was foiled by a Jack Hunt block and then a Jed Ward save prevented the striker bagging an equaliser.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Millers goal soon followed, though, as Nombe struck at the second attempt from close range after a Pelly Mpanzu cross had created the opening.

Powell hit a post direct from a corner and the home fans were vocal in their displeasure at what they were witnessing.

Rotherham had handed a first league start of 2025 to Clarke-Harris and Shaun McWilliams had come into the team after recovering rom a hamstring problem.

The midfielder was given an unfamiliar right-back role in the absence of Joe Rafferty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also missing from the 18 was Andre Green but there was a place on the bench for centre-half Jake Hull who had been added to the Millers' EFL squad list on the eve of the clash because of a shortage of defensive options.

Former Rotherham loanees Grant Ward and Hunt were in the home side while Jamie Lindsay, who spent five years at AESSEAL New York Stadium before a move to Bristol last summer, was among the substitutes.

The Millers, without a win in their previous six outings, took the lead seven minutes after the restart when Jules headed home Powell's delivery at the back post and only a sharp Jed Ward save stopped Nombe adding to the scoreline with a shot on the turn,

The visitors were indebted to McWilliams for a block on a fierce Sotiriou effort but they couldn't hold out and a Rovers leveller came on 72 minutes when Sil Swinkels headed in Luke Thomas's cross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It looked like the contest would end in a draw but in stoppage time Powell swung in a free-kick, Josh Kayode’s header was kept out on the line and Nombe was there to pounce.

Bristol Rovers (4-2-3-1): Jed Ward; Jack Hunt, James Wilson, Sil Swinkels, Lino Sousa (Promise Omochere 62); Matt Butcher, Grant Ward (Luke Thomas 62); Scott Sinclair (Taylor Moore 62), Isaac Hutchinson, Ruel Sotiriou; Chris Martin. Subs not used: Myles Roberts, Joel Senior, Jamie Lindsay, Kofi Shaw.

Rotherham (4-1-3-2): Dillon Phillips; Shaun McWilliams (Louie Sibley 90+2), Hakeem Odoffin, Zak Jules, Reece James; Cameron Humphreys; Pelly Mpanzu, Mallik Wilks (Jack Holmes 90+5), Joe Powell; Jonson Clarke-Harris (Josh Kayode 84), Sam Nombe. Subs not used: Cameron Dawson, Jake Hull, Jordan Hugill, Ben Hatton.

Goals: Sotiriou 5, Swinkels 72 (Bristol Rovers); Nombe 36, 90+2, Jules 52 (Rotherham)

Referee: Edward Duckworth (Lancashire)