A new Rotherham United contract for Josh Kayode.

“HE has the talent to be anything he wants to be.”

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That was the view of former Rotherham United captain and now coach Richard Wood.

The centre-half was talking three years ago about Josh Kayode who has just signed a new 12-month deal with the Millers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wood was in a position to know as he'd felt the force of his centre-forward teammate many times in training at Roundwood.

Ciaran McGuckin signs on for another year at Rotherham United.

Kayode's career is at a crossroads. He's 25 now and no longer an up-and-coming prospect. That will suit manager Matt Hamshaw who brought the Dublin-reared player through Rotherham's academy and is the man behind the decision to keep the attacker at AESSEAL New York Stadium for the 2025/26 campaign.

The boss likes members of his squad to have something to prove.

Three injury-blighted seasons have seen a once-promising career stall and Kayode is more aware than anyone that he needs to deliver next term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hamshaw said: “As someone who has known him since he was a kid and has tracked his career, I feel as though he had lost his way a little bit. We wholeheartedly believe we can get him back on the right path. We saw that in spells last season.”

The manager was referring to Kayode's form after he'd returned from a loan spell at Shrewsbury Town and caught the eye in several impressive cameos off the bench.

The contract is an incentivised one. The frontman will earn if he plays, and that's good sense from the club who will be happy to pay if 'JJ' delivers and won't be unduly out of pocket if he doesn't.

Hamshaw showed the courtesy of involving Kayode's father, Joseph, in discussions when he outlined his thoughts just before an offer was put on the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m really pleased that we’re going to have the chance to work with Josh again,” the boss said. “I think that he will greatly benefit from the tutelage of Ross Burbeary and the rest of the coaching staff.

“As a collective, they are confident they can unearth all of that potential that we know he possesses.”

Kayode is pleased to be remaining in South Yorkshire. In March, when a previous regime was in charge and there was no guarantee of him being invited to stay on, he said: “In the summer, it will be nine years since I moved over from Ireland. The club means a lot to me. I would love to keep it going.”

One of the players with whom he will do battle for a first-team jersey is Ciaran McGuckin, another attacker who has this week committed himself to the Millers for a further year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 21-year-old fellow academy product has flirted with the first team in the past and enjoyed two successful loans last season at Yeovil Town after having previously done well at Scarborough Athletic.

“I'm absolutely delighted to sign,” he said. “The backing of Matt was important to me. I had plenty of honest conversations with him and told him where my head was at and what this club means to me.

“I'm here to fight for a place. I've been on a few loans and I've definitely got the taste for men's football. I'll do as much as I can to get that place and see what I can do from there.”

Meanwhile, back to Kayode. Tall, strong, quick, mobile …

“He's very good,” said Wood back in 2022. “He has all the physical attributes that a striker needs.”