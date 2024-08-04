Old boy Richard Wood walks out at AESSEAL New York Stadium with sons Jenson and Graye for his Rotherham United testimonial match. Picture: Jim Brailsford

WE almost had a calamity on our hands.

The Richard Wood testimonial game was nearly taking place without Richard Wood.

Only four minutes of the match had gone when the Rotherham United legend, playing for new club Doncaster Rovers, halted the progress of Jonson Clarke-Harris by illegal means.

The Millers striker was going clean through on goal and had it been a league encounter the referee would have had a big decision to make: red or yellow?

Because of the occasion, because it was a friendly, Woody got away with a mild telling-off from man in the middle Thomas Bramall and a bit of a glare from Clarke-Harris who had been eyeing his third goal in two outings.

“No chance!” retorted the former Millers captain when he was light-heartedly asked after the match whether he should have been sent for an early bath.

Ah, it was just like any of the 130 matches he had contested at AESSEAL New York Stadium in Rotherham colours over a nine-year period: a blatant foul and the centre-half protesting his innocence, football's most honest competitor somehow convincing himself he'd done nothing wrong.

The sun had come out, along with nearly 5,000 fans, in support of the occasion and it was a lovely, warm Saturday in S60 as the veteran defender received the tribute he deserved.

Before kick-off, he walked out with his boys, Jenson and Graye, to a rousing reception from the crowd and a guard of honour from both teams. After the final whistle, pre-recorded tributes from old teammates and family left him visibly moved.

“I was just trying not to start crying,” he said. “It was emotional and I just had to keep looking at the floor. I was thinking: ‘Don't well up, don't lose it.’ I managed to gather myself. It was so nice to hear, it was a lovely touch.”

As for the 0-0 draw ... well, it served its purpose as a hard-fought final workout before the start of the new league campaign but was hardly a classic.

Rotherham dominated at the start of each half, both times Rovers fought back to give as good as they were getting.

New boy Alex MacDonald has been one of the Millers' best performers through pre-season and he thumped the bar from the free-kick awarded for Wood's indiscretion.

Then, in the second half, he almost caught Rovers goalkeeper Ian Lawlor by surprise with a clever curling set-piece.

In a line-up completely changed from the one that had drawn 0-0 in a private game at Sheffield Wednesday 24 hours earlier, another summer signing, Shaun McWilliams, looked dangerous in a ‘number 10’ role early on.

He set up Clarke-Harris's rudely-interrupted sight of goal with a good pass and created a chance for Jamie McCart that required a save from Lawlor.

Jack Holmes, only a week or so into his Rotherham career, has already mentioned to manager Steve Evans how much he loves the North Stand and there's every chance the North Stand is going to love him.

The youngster snatched from non-league impressed yet again and almost broke the deadlock late on with a bending shot that went just wide.

It was a rare moment of excitement in a largely forgettable encounter.

Let's remember, though, that the event was just as much about one player as it was about two teams.

“It's been a mad day,” Wood said. “I've had loads of things going through my head, I've had to organise different stuff.

“I haven't even read the programme yet. I daren't read it before the game because I know I would have been emotional. It's hard to take everything in. I'm sure I'll reflect on it over the next few days.

“I'll look back on this for the rest of my life. l'm in such a privileged position to have a game named after me.”

He'd left proceedings a couple of minutes after the interval in an exit that was pre-planned because of an injury niggle.

“I've struggled a little bit with my ankle this week,” he said. “The manager had his say and, understandably, he wants me right for the first league game.

“At the end of the day, it's a competitive friendly and there are other lads who need minutes. If I have a little knock, I need to look after it.”

There were two angry weals on his forehead as he chatted to journalists outside the busy corporate suite in New York's West Stand.

“I got two headbutts!” he said. “I've got to go and win headers but I always throw my head in in a stupid way and get smashed.”

Some things never change, eh? Yet some other things do. The defender, for the first time ever, had opted against old-school, all-back boots and had gone for a snazzy pink and turquoise pair instead.

“They were killing me, I've got blisters from them,” he said. “I've worn black all through my career and I thought: ‘You're 39 years old, it's your testimonial day, why not make a change and have a bit of colour?’

“My intention is to stick with them. I might start playing like Franz Beckenbauer and doing Cruyff turns everywhere!”

Then, he came clean about his dastardly deed.

“It's good play by Jonno, to be fair,” he said. “Jonno knows what he's doing. Imagine if I'd been sent off! The ref has looked after me there.”

Having swapped his new footwear for a pair of flip-flops, the man with the ‘Magic’ moniker and three League One promotions, Papa Johns Trophy silverware and a Championship survival to his name took the microphone and addressed supporters.

“Thank you for everything,” he said.

No, Woody. Thank you for everything.

Rotherham (4-3-1-2): Cameron Dawson (Trialist 81); Alex MacDonald, Cameron Humphreys, Jamie McCart (Jake Hull 61), Reece James; Joe Hungbo, Christ Tiehi (Hamish Douglas 87), Liam Kelly; Shaun McWilliams (Ben Hatton H-T); Jonson Clarke-Harris (Jack Holmes H-T), Esapa Osong (Josh Ayres 84).

Doncaster (4-3-3): Ian Lawlor; Jamie Sterry (Tom Nixon 76), Tom Anderson (Joseph Olowu 76), Richard Wood (Jay McGrath 47), James Maxwell (Jack Senior 76); George Broadbent (Harry Clifton 61), Kyle Hurst (Joe Sbarra 61), Owen Bailey (Zain Westbrooke 61); Luke Molyneux (Will Flint 76), Joe Ironside (Billy Sharp 61), Jordan Gibson (Ephriam Yeboah 61). Subs not used: Teddy Sharman-Lowe, Jake Oram.

Referee: Thomas Bramall (Sheffield).

Attendance: 4,816 (746).