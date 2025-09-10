Rotherham United supporter David Rawson.

EXETER’S manager said the ground was dead, and he wasn't wrong.

At times in the second half, despite there being nearly 8,000 people in the stadium, you could hear the shouts of the players on the pitch really clearly. The crowd was oddly uninvolved, like it wasn't a real game, like the season hadn't really started. People chatted about stuff, like you do while you're waiting for the teams to come out after the pre-match warm-up.

It makes a kind of sense. There's a dress-rehearsal feel to us at the moment. We're nearly ready, but not quite. We're still playing from the sheet music at this point, because we’ve not learnt the notes by heart.

If we'd had the squad together two weeks earlier in pre-season, we'd be dangerous. Hall's inventive flick into the space he knew without thinking that Rafferty would be in won us the game. It's that spark we're lacking generally. The spark that comes from committing a load of patterns into muscle memory, so you can play on instinct. The spark that comes from accumulated time together practising

Time we haven't had. So we're practising on stage.

It's tough to grow up in public like this. It's tougher to be doing it when lots of your competitors are ahead of you.

It makes you do a lot of extra work just to keep up. Maybe that's why there are so many pulls and tweaks and knocks and niggles. They're really not helping. It's bad enough being slightly under-cooked, without having half of the final ingredients missing.

The fact is, though, that the tune isn't clear enough yet to get us singing along.

Don't get me wrong, there's stuff to like. Agbaire and the newly-arrived Holmes – when he’s fit again – provide a genuine hard-rock beat. Martha has a cool guitar solo or two up his sleeve. Etete and Sherif look like they could be charismatic frontmen for the band. Gore, McWilliams and Powell showed some chops as a rhythm section.

It's just, still, too much intro and verse and not enough chorus. The potential's there – a goal like Hall's is a song strong enough to stick in your head – but it's showing in moments, not as a complete, finished work.

I think it will come together, so long as we can keep enough of a gap from the bottom four to avoid having to force it. If we can, and if it does, I suspect we might yet be a threat as the season goes on.

But, for now, with all the injuries and the little bits we're missing, we're still more support act than main headliners.