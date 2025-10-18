A win for Rotherham United against Leyton Orient thanks to Sam Nombe. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United were hit by illness in the build-up to the victory that this afternoon lifted them out of the drop zone and into 16th spot in League One.

Manager Matt Hamshaw – who is sick himself – spoke of his pride as he reflected on the 1-0 home triumph over Leyton Orient and a climb of six places up the table.

He had feared that his stricken squad might perform well below par but his players showed the character to overcome their adversity.

Two players, Martin Sherif and Denzel Hall, couldn't feature in the AESSEAL New York Stadium clash because of the bug while others played despite being severely under the weather.

“It's a massive win,” said the boss following a fourth straight match without defeat. “Obviously, circumstances haven't been amazing.

“We had a really positive week and then we had a big illness in camp. We got it Thursday night into Friday morning. The lads have been decimated, if I'm going to be honest.

“We've been scratching around. Some have played through it; for some others, it was too much.

“To put our bodies on the lines like we did there was testimony to their character. That's what I'm most proud about. I hate to say this, but I expected a little bit of a flat performance.

“But, then again, coming together in a tough period is what this club's all about.”

Sam Nombe's 56th-minute goal settled the contest in Rotherham's favour, leaving Orient boss Richie Wellens a very angry man.

“It was extremely poor,” he said. “The first half was boring and there was no intent.

“Our back three can’t play. They are not good enough on the ball. They are not dynamic enough.

“We waited until we went 1-0 down before we turned up. We sleepwalked into defeat. It was nowhere near good enough. I am gutted. The mentality is poor. It was a poor goal to give away.

“I will take criticism all day long, but the players need to take a look in the mirror because over a period now it’s not been good enough.”