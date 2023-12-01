ROTHERHAM United could finally have a new manager in place early next week, interim boss Wayne Carlisle has revealed.

g

Interviews have taken place and the Millers have pinpointed who they want to succeed Matt Taylor who was sacked on November 13.

"I know they are keen on one of the candidates and they're hoping to get it progressed in the next 48 to 72 hours," said Carlisle at a press conference this afternoon when he was asked what he's been told by the club's top brass.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 44-year-old, who was number two to Taylor, will take charge of the next-to-bottom team for a third successive match when they face Birmingham City at St Andrew's in the Championship tomorrow.

Rotherham United caretaker manager Wayne Carlisle. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Carlisle, who had harboured a desire to take the role on a permanent basis himself, will now wait to see whether he has a future at AESSEAL New York Stadium under a new man.

He is pleased the three-week search appears to be coming to a close, saying there has been a need for clarity. Head of recruitment Rob Scott, who has played a major part in the boss hunt, addressed the squad today.

"The most important people at any football club are the players," Carlisle said. "The longer this process has gone on, the more uncertainty there is among them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"This morning, Rob Scott spoke with the players before we had our match prep. He outlined where the club were at with stuff without putting any names forward.

"That settles the players. You could feel it. They're starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel, which is brilliant for them."

The Advertiser understands that former Luton Town manager Nathan Jones met with club officials earlier this week.

He led the Hatters to the second-tier play-offs in 2022 before an ill-fated three-month spell in the Premier League with Southampton last term.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Carlisle is happy to be at the helm again, having done all the preparation work for the Birmingham trip even though he knew he might be replaced at any time.

"I had to be prepared and be organised," he said. "The players, the club and the fans deserve that. We'd prepped as normal but we were ready to drop that if need be."