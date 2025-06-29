Rotherham United boss Matt Hamshaw. Picture: Jim Brailsford

MATT Hamshaw took a break from targeting new players to make a pledge about the ones he inherited when he took the hot-seat at Rotherham United in the closing stages of last season.

The Millers had a 2024/25 campaign to forget under the previous managerial regimen before the new man's arrival for the last eight matches sparked an upturn in form in results and led to a 13th-placed League One finish.

Now, with a full pre-season in which to prepare his squad, Hamshaw is confident he can get much more out of the men signed by predecessor Steve Evans.

“This group of players we have will be 20 to 30 per cent better,” he said. “For a number of reasons, they weren't as good as they should have been last year. We'll see an increase in their output.”

Key to that will be the presence of conditioning expert Ross Burbeary who, along with Hamshaw, was part of the Rotherham backroom team that won three promotions to the Championship between 2018 and 2022 during the reign of Paul Warne.

After spells at Lincoln City, Derby County and Huddersfield Town, Burbeary returned to AESSEAL New York Stadium in May to head up first-team medical and sports-science provision.

“The lads will certainly be fitter because we've brought back Ross who is a great appointment,” the manager said. “He was excellent when he was here before.”

So far, Hamshaw has secured two new boys – midfielder Kian Spence and goalkeeper Ted Cann – and there is the possibility of further business next week.

“People say we need some more players and I'd agree with them,” he said. “I understand that fans would want eight or nine players in now, as probably I would.”

The slow rate of incomings is in stark contrast to last summer when the Millers opened their doors to a glut of early experienced arrivals as Evans enjoyed the benefits of a club-record third-tier budget

Hamshaw is content to bide his time in his mission to land young, hungry recruits, saying: “What happened last year happened and look at the season that followed.

“You have to have players who ‘get’ it and want to be here. I'd much rather be as we are with spaces available to fill than me having to get bodies out to bring bodies in.

“I think the chairman would want me to have signed more players than I have. I speak to him every day. I keep saying: ‘They have to be the right ones, Chairman.’

“I don't want players who are coming to Rotherham United just because the club is paying the most money. I want people who appreciate what it means to be here, have something to strive for and, maybe, are at a little bit at a crossroads in their career. That doesn't make them bad players.

“In the six years I was here last time, players had points to prove. Some of them have gone on to do amazing things.”

The likes of Chiedozie Ogbene, Semi Ajayi, Viktor Johansson, Matt Crooks, Dan Barlaser and Ollie Rathbone all joined the club during Hamshaw's first spell at New York and went on to join bigger sides

The Millers gathered for the start of pre-season training last Thursday and Hamshaw believes they will be a different proposition to last term by the time August 2 opening day comes around.

“You can't guarantee results, you can try to guarantee work rate and performances,” he said. “The club is in a bit of a reset mode.

“I want us to have a team that we can all be proud of, a team that the fans know are giving everything. We had that before when I was here and I'm keen to get that back. Players coming here for a last pay day, that's not what we want.”

The boss believes that League One will be a hard, tight affair next season but maybe not quite as daunting as the most recent one when big-spending Birmingham City and Wrexham, who both went on to be promoted, were in the ranks.

“It's a division we can be competitive in if we're fit and organised,” he said. “There's going to be ups and downs.

“I'm not going to make any mad predictions about where we're going to be. I'm excited but I'm not getting carried away.”