Rotherham United's Hamish Douglas receives treatment against Swindon Town. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United are counting their wounded as they prepare for an important League One clash while caught in the grip of their biggest injury crisis of the season.

The Millers were without 12 players for yesterday's FA Cup clash against Swindon Town and by the end of the 2-1 extra-time defeat at AESSEAL New York Stadium the number of casualties had risen to 14.

They have been hit hardest in their centre-half ranks and could line up against Burton Albion on Tuesday with no recognised senior central defender in their ranks.

Zak Jules and Jamal Baptiste missed the first-round tie with the Robins after picking injuries on the eve of the contest and the club are waiting for the results of scans before revealing the duo's length of absence.

Another missing man was Sean Raggett who had just returned to action after recovering from the quad problem he picked up in late August.

The 32-year-old had played four days earlier in the Vertu Trophy win over Manchester City Under-21s and manager Matt Hamshaw revealed: “Sean felt his quad tighten up on Tuesday. Burton might come too soon for him, but we'll see. He's just feeling it a little bit in his quad again.”

Youngster Hamish Douglas and Reece James started in a three-man backline against Swindon and both had to to come off in the second half.

The former was feeling a quad while the latter took a knock to his ribs and it is not yet known if either will recover in time for Tuesday's New York third-tier fixture.

It was put to Hamshaw that the lack of central defenders had cost his side the chance of victory against League Two Swindon.

The Millers dominated the first half and led 1-0 at the break before conceded a goal in the second half and going on to lose late in extra time.

“It's obviously not ideal,” the boss said. “I thought Hamish did well until his quad tightened up. Reece did well too.

“I appreciate what you're saying, but Swindon didn't cause us any issues at all in the first half. Then, second half, for whatever reason – maybe it was a mindset thing, I don't think it was tactical – we didn't start off very well. In extra time, we didn't do enough.”

The visitors scored both of their goals after the impressive Douglas was replaced and striker Jordan Hugull had to move back to perform emergency centre-half duties.

Seventeen-year-old Harrison Duncan was summoned off the bench and also performed creditably in only his second outing.

Rotherham were racked by injury issues in the opening stages of the campaign but key men returned and the Millers went through October unbeaten to leave the drop zone and climb to 15th spot. They will jump into the top ten if they beat Burton.

The treatment is even more crowded now than it was previously and the others players not in the frame to face Swindon were Joe Rafferty, Lenny Agbaire, Thomas Holmes, Liam Kelly, Josh Benson, Kian Spence, Marvin Kaleta, Kion Etete and Josh Kayode.