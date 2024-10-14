Rotherham United Women's debutant Ashleigh Ridsdel-Harrison collects in FA Cup defeat to Thornaby. Pictures by Julian Barker

ROTHERHAM United Women look forward to a local derby against SJR Worksop this weekend as they aim to shake off FA Cup heartbreak.

The Millers lost out in a penalty shootout to Thornaby FC on Sunday following a hard-fought 1-1 draw at Roundwood in which wing forward Delia Hurdiss scored the home goal.

But, says manager Rob Hilton, the defeat will stand his side in good stead.

“We’ve had a tough game against a very good side so if we begin the match at Worksop at the same level we will certainly give them plenty to think about,” he said.

Rotherham United Women’s Caitlin O’Callaghan breaks down the wing against Thornaby. Pictures by Julian Barker

“We believe our current league position is a false one and we are moving in the right direction.

“We are keen to come away with three points and continue the momentum we’ve been building lately.”

Debutant keeper Ashleigh Ridsdel-Harrison, signed from Barnsley Women FC, pulled off a great stop to give Rotherham the edge in shootout but the visitors eventually won out 4-2 on spot kicks.

The keeper had kept her side in the game with a string of sharp saves, the most impressive coming in the final minute.

Rotherham United Women and Thornaby do battle. Picture by Alex Roebuck

Promoted SJR Worksop will provide a tough test on their own ground on Sunday (2pm) after a high-scoring start in the East Midlands Regional Women’s League Premier Division.

The Millers are still waiting for their first league victory after two draws and two defeats.