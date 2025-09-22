Rotherham United Women turn attention back to league after FA Cup exit

Cup exit: for Rotherham United Women and coach Adam Rawlings

ROTHERHAM United Women's FA Cup opener ended in defeat despite a strong second-half fightback against Brunsmeer Athletic.

Three goals in the second half weren't quite enough to overturn a 5-1 half-time deficit and the Sheffield side ran out 6-4 winners.

Erren Davies, Ella Mortimer, Lauren Breen and Annie Irwin all netted for the Millers.

Attention now turns back to the league, with Mansfield Town visiting Roundwood tomorrow for a 7.30pm kick-off.

Admission is £4 for adults and free for children.

The Millers' U21s fared somewhat better, securing their first league win thanks to a stunning four-goal performance by Gracie Lucas.

Two more goals by team mate Georgia Dean saw the Young Millers post an impressive 6-0 win over Kiveton Park.

The U21s take on Stocksbridge on Sunday looking to make it back-to-back wins.