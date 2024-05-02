Rotherham United Women after their victory over Mansfield Town Ladies at AESSEAL New York Stadium last year

Rivals Sheffield Wednesday will be the opponents on Sunday, May 12 (6pm), with the #HerGameToo Shield going to the winners.

The Millers beat Mansfield Town on penalties at the NYS last summer to win the trophy in front of 1,124 spectators – a record for a RU Women’s game – and the turnout is expected to be even greater this time around.

The fixture will be all ticket, with sales online only.

Heading to the New York: Rotherham United Women. Picture by Julian Barker

Admission is £5 for adults and £2 for children and OAPs. A booking fee applies.

Supporters will be able to visit the Fan Zone from 4.30pm ahead of kick-off, with gates to open at 5.30pm.

The fixture will see the team again work in partnership with the #HerGameToo movement – a group of female supporters dedicated to spreading the message of the need for equality within football and wider sport, while also highlighting the challenges that women face attending sports events.

Meanwhile, two supporters buses are running to the team’s big end-of-season cup final.

The Millers take on Kettering Town at Arnold Town FC on Sunday, May 26 (2pm) in the final of the East Midlands Regional League Plate.

Seats are £5 (adults), £3 (concessions) and free for U16s.

Departure time is 9.15am from the New York Stadium.