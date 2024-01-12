​SOMETHING has to give when two Uniteds clash on Sunday writes Michael Upton

SUNDAY SHOWDOWN: for Rotherham United Women. Pic by JULIAN BARKER

Rotherham United Women take on Lincoln United Women at Roundwood in a match that pits first versus fourth in the East Midlands Regional League.

A win would lift the Millers to within five points of the leaders, with a game in hand, and protect their 100 per cent home record.

For their part, the table-topping Imps are yet to drop a single point, with six wins out of six, clocking up a plus-35 goal difference in the process.

The Millers know victory could prove crucial in their bid for promotion and canpoint to their own encouraging league form, with just two goals conceded at home and only six overall in five games.

A string of cup games and postponements means Roundwood has not hosted a league match since the end of October but Sunday is the ideal time for newcomers and regulars to make the trip to Rawmarsh as two of the division’s biggest hitters come face to face.

Kick-off is at 2pm.

Dave Vine’s Millers Reserves side are also in league action and will be aiming to continue their recent resurgence when they travel to Middlewood Rovers off the back of a dramatic win at Handsworth just before Christmas.

