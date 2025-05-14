Rotherham United Women ready for big League Cup season finale

Big weekend: for Rotherham United Women. Picture by Julian Barker

ROTHERHAM United Women are gearing up for a “massive” League Cup final this weekend.

They take on Sheffield FC Women in the final of the East Midlands Regional League Cup at the home of Arnold Town FC on Sunday (3.30pm).

Sheffield won the Premier Division of the East Midlands Regional League last season while the Millers finished 11 points behind them in third.

And although they’ll go in as underdogs, they have every motivation to spring a surprise.

"It’s massive for us. Our entire season hinges on it,” manager Adam Rawlings told the Advertiser.

"It is the only opportunity to really take something from the season when the group have deserved a lot more. It literally is our season in 90 minutes of football.”

Rotherham won the lesser League Plate last season during Pete Jarvis’s time in charge.

This time there’s the hope that the momentum from a strong end to the league season can carry into Sunday.

"The club has won the Plate before but this is a step up,” added Rawlings.

"Sheffield FC are now a National League side. We know the threat they pose and hopefully we've prepared enough for it. We’ll give it our best shot, that’s for sure.

"In the league, third spot was about right in terms of our start not being what we wanted it to be.

"We are finishing now in a cup final and with the chance we have to finish on a high, it is a testament to the work that we’ve done.

"It would be lovely to have plenty of support on the day. “We don’t have a supporters’ bus organised by we are hoping we can get as many people as possible to follow us to Arnold.”

The Millers have ambitions to reach the National One and whatever happens this weekend, planning is well underway for 2025/26.

"There’s a strong future for us next season and we already have a strong interest in our trials, so everything looks positive,” added Rawlings.