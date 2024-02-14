Jessie Broadhurst: scored for Rotherham United Women against Nottingham Trent University

​They won 2-0 away to Nottingham Trent University in the East Midlands Regional League Plate, scoring twice in extra time through sub Caitlin O’Callaghan and fellow striker Jess Broadhurst.

Third in the table, the Millers host second-placed Ilkeston Ladies at Roundwood on Sunday (2pm).

ROTHERHAM referee Justin Carpenter came to the rescue of a Northern Counties East League game recently.

An assistant referee didn’t make it for the Rossington Main v Penistone Church clash and a desperate search for a replacement began less than an hour before kick-off.

Fortunately, Justin had become available because the game he was scheduled to referee that day had been called off.So, he answered the urgent call, dashed across from Rotherham and ensured the game went ahead, albeit with a delayed kick off at 3.30pm.Two former Millers youngsters, Jamie Green and Liam King, were among the scorers in Rossington’s 4-1 win, Ross Hannah scoring the other two.

THE Rotherham Sunday League is inviting applications for new clubs for the 2024/25 season.