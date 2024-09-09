Rotherham United Women do battle with Chesterfield Women at Roundwood. Pictures by Alex Roebuck

ROTHERHAM United Women will try to net a victory at the third time of asking on Wednesday night after opening their season with back-to-back defeats.

Three second-half goals sentenced them to a 4-1 home loss to Chesterfield Ladies yesterday, a week after an opening-day 3-1 reverse at Mansfield Town.

Chesterfield were the best of the rest in the East Midlands Regional League Premier Division last season, albeit trailing runaway winners Lincoln United by some distance, and were always going to be a tough nut to crack.

The Millers need a quick response when they take on Sheffield FC at Roundwood on Wednesday (7.45pm).

With the dangerous Imogen Fowler, Georgina Williams and midfield kingpin Millie Standen all retained, the visitors posed a clear threat in attack and the trio proved a thorn in Rotherham’s side once again.

Chesterfield began on the front foot and spurned a series of presentable chances and were also thwarted by goalkeeper Katrina Parsons.

Finding a foothold in the game, the Millers threatened through Milly Colford and Delia Hurdiss before being undone in disappointing fashion.

A route one lofted ball bypassed the home defence and Fowler had time and space to control and finish.

Unbowed, Rob Hilton's side rallied before the break and the right wing, where Sophie Gordon had already made inroads, proved key.

The lively Amy Caddick skipped past her marker and was tripped in the box, giving Hurdiss the chance to step up and open her season's account from the penalty spot.

Deservedly level at the break, the hosts failed to trouble the Chesterfield goal before the visitors went in front again, this time with Jordan Atkin found unmarked in the centre to tap home.

The game went away from Rotherham on 69 minutes with a hotly-contested penalty decision.

Standen went down in the box under a challenge and while it appeared Erren Davies had got the ball, the referee disagreed, and Standen made no mistake from the spot.

There was still time for Nowell and sub Caitlin O’Callaghan to come close to reducing the arrears but when Fowler beat the offside flag and advanced to beat Parsons, it was game over.

Hilton declared the display an improvement on the loss at Mansfield but the Millers are still without a win this season.