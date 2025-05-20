Rotherham United Women fall at the final hurdle in League Cup
In windy conditions in north Nottingham, it was the Millers' local rivals and East Midlands Regional League champions who found the net either side of half time to win 2-0 and claim the trophy.
Milly Colford and Beth Howarth both came close to scoring before the break, forcing Leah Kellogg in the Sheffield goal into smart saves, while Alesha Gale lofted an improvised volley over the bar.
Sheffield broke the deadlock on 35 minutes when striker Stacey Buxton was found in space and turned to finish past Ashleigh Ridsdel-Harrison.
The Millers battled hard after the break to find an equaliser as blustery conditions made the second half a scrappy affair. But it was the team in blue who made it two after 73 when ex-Miller Halima Essa tucked home unmarked from eight yards.
In the end, it wasn't to be Rotherham's day at Eagle Valley, home of Arnold Town, but a third-placed finish in the league and a cup final appearance is a sure sign of progress for manager Adam Rawlings and his team.
Attention now turns to planning for next season.