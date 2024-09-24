Celebration time for Rotherham United Women against Chesterfield Women in the FA Cup. Picture by Alex Roebuck

MANAGER Rob Hilton saluted his players after a five-star display against Chesterfield Women in the FA Cup.

They breezed past the Spireites 5-0 to book their place in the third qualifying round and secure the club a minimum £3,000 in prizemoney.

“We were engaged from start to finish,” said Rob.

"We had a game plan and we stuck to it and the main thing is that we were clinical in front of goal, which we weren’t the previous week.”

Action from Rotherham United Women's FA Cup win. Pictures by Alex Roebuck

The Millers have been drawn at home to Thornaby, from the North East Regional Women’s League North Division, in the next round on October 13.

Alesha Gale took barely 30 seconds to break the deadlock against Chesterfield, spotting keeper Rhianne Carroll slightly out of position and smashing home from fully 30 yards.

Nerves duly settled, the Millers began to dominate.

Gale created the second with a ball chipped over the Chesterfield defence. Sophie Gordon seized onto it and rounded Carroll to tap home.

More action from Rotherham United Women's FA Cup win

A third arrived before the break when Gale raced clear to score and as the rain continued to lash down at Roundwood, the chances continued to come after the break.

Amy Dawson had a goal-bound header tipped onto the bar. Gordon volleyed over and side-footed wide but she was not to be denied a second, neatly cutting back onto her right and finishing well.

Substitute Delia Hurdiss poked in to complete the rout.

The five-star display featured a cameo by returning midfielder Lauren Winter, wearing shirt number 99.

Gale picked up an injury but is expected to be fit for tomorrow match at home to SJR Worksop when the Millers will be looking for a first win in the East Midlands Regional League Premier Division.

"There were a few substitutions we had to make but a couple were to preserve people for Wednesday,” added Hilton.

Kick-off is 7.45pm.

Jess Jones continued her free-scoring early-season form for the U21s by scoring five goals in a 6-1 victory at Penistone Church. Jones completed her hat-trick in 40 minutes before adding two more either side of a strike by Leanne Corns.

The result leaves the Millers top of the table.