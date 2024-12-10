Rotherham United manager Steve Evans on duty against Lincoln City. Picture by Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United manager Steve Evans looks poised to field a strong side for tonight’s EFL Trophy tie at home to Tranmere Rovers (7pm).

He has a virtually full-strength squad to pick from for the Round of 32 tussle with Nigel Adkins’ League Two strugglers.

The postponement of last weekend’s league match at Blackpool gave players like Mallik Wilks and Jonson Clarke-Harris a little more time to get up to speed.

Experienced midfielder Liam Kelly is also pushing for a return.

Jonson Clarke-Harris: in contention for a start against Tranmere Rovers in the Vertu Trophy. Picture by Jim Brailsford

Evans said: "It’s amazing that after all the injury problems we suddenly have options to the extent that one or two quality players will not be in the matchday 18. It has been a long time coming.

"We have always maintained that if we have a large percentage of our squad and our big game players available then we will win games and that was proved last week against Lincoln.

"Liam Kelly is good to go. He’s a brilliant professional and if he trains well then he’s in the team. We want players in good form and with good habits. We also want to see real competition for places rather than supporters turn up wondering who is going to be missing.”

Tranmere are the lowest scorers in the EFL. They are without a win in four games but did beat League One Stockport County on the way to the knockout stage of tonight’s competition, now named the Vertu Trophy.

The Millers celebrate Sean Raggett's winner against Lincoln City last time out. Picture by Jim Brailsford

"This is a competition our club has a good history in and we want to progress that,” said Evans. “At the same time we are taking on a good Tranmere team with a very experienced manager who have players who have played a lot of football in League One. They’ll come and see the wonders of the New York Stadium and want to play.”

Last weekend’s call-off gave the Millers’ staff the chance to have a look at Tranmere in action as well as forthcoming opponents Mansfield.

It also contributed to Rotherham dropping to fifth bottom of League One last night, just above the relegation zone, due to Northampton Town’s 2-1 victory over Peterborough United. The Cobblers visit AESSEAL New York Stadium on Saturday.

Evans added: “We won a fierce, competitive game against Lincoln and we want to back it up.

"Having choices in selection like we have now makes it easier to win games, if the players turn up.

"This is a build-up to a really busy and exciting Christmas.”