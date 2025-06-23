Rotherham United may be in a queue to get Premier League prospect Dan Gore

Glimpse: Dan Gore in action for the Millers last season. Pictures by Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United could have increased competition in their efforts to bring loan prospect Dan Gore back from Manchester United.

Manager Matt Hamshaw rates the 20-year-old midfield man, whose spell last season was restricted to only four games due to injury.

The England youth international is still on the club’s radar because they know that a fully fit and firing Gore could be a real force in League One.

While Rotherham have registered their interest in a return, they are realistic.

Hamshaw told the Advertiser: “I know there is competition for him because he is highly rated at Manchester United and has been in and around their first team. It also know that their manager (Ruben Amorim) likes him.

"I’m well aware there will probably be other interest. There is a foreign market open now to Manchester United and English players and we will probably have a bit of competition but if we could get him it would be amazing.”

However having only just started on making additions to the squad, a degree of prudence will is called for.

"Any deal has to be right for the club,” added Hamshaw. “We won’t go out of our means to do something but at the same time if I can get him then I know the chairman will back me on that one.

"I’m a big admirer of Dan.

"If I can him, great. If I can’t then I can’t.”

Rotherham return for pre-season training on Thursday.

On the same day the EFL fixtures for 2025/26 will be released.