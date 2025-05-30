Rotherham United manager's vow on ins and outs this summer

Rotherham United chief Matt Hamshaw. Picture by Jim Brailsford

​NO player will be allowed to leave Rotherham United this summer if there is a chance it could leave the squad short, says Matt Hamshaw.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The manager needs to shape a group fit to fight it out at the top end of League One and that will likely involve departures as well as new arrivals.

Andre Green, Alex MacDonald, Dillon Phillips and Jake Hull have all been released and while more could follow them out of the exit door, Hamshaw isn’t writing people off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You get calls every day asking if a player is available,” he said. “It would be unfair of me to start dismissing players because at the back end of the season they did well.

There's a busy summer in store for Rotherham United. Pic by Jim Brailsford

"I have to give them an opportunity and if they can’t do what I require then it will be a different conversation but people have to, firstly, want to be here and, secondly, have to give what we want from them.

"Obviously, there players who I really like who I can build a team around and there are players who might have to move on and look elsewhere but I am not going to do that until I know who it is I am getting into the building.”

On the outside interest, he added: "There has been a number of enquiries, nothing concrete.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A little bit like I’m doing at the minute, you ring managers, coaching staff and recruiters you trust.”

Hamshaw has asked for patience as the club goes about getting the right people in.

First choices don’t always come off.

"I’m always talking with Rob (Scott, head of recruitment) every day and to the chairman to make sure we’re all aligned and we are,” he added. “We’re fully focussed on the ones we’re after and we’ve got a second and a third list behind that.

"Just because you don’t get someone on your first or second list, it doesn’t mean to say the ones behind aren’t good players, as we found the last time we were at Rotherham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It will be really interesting to see what develops. While it’s an exciting time, you always want to get your business done as quickly as you can but at the same time I’m alive to the fact that generally doesn’t happen.”