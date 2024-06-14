Rotherham United manager promises to bring down age of squad
It was the boss’s intention to reduce the age profile of the playing group he inherited from predecessor Leam Richardson when he returned to AESSEAL New York Stadium in April.
The release of 30-somethings like Lee Peltier, Sean Morrison, Grant Hall, Sam Clucas and Shane Ferguson made a start on that but of the club’s seven new signings, four are aged 30 or over.
Considering the injuries some of the older campaigners head last season, there is unease in some quarters about carrying too many 30-plusses but over the piece Evans’ aim is to shape a group with a mix of youth and experience.
"The age profile will average out as we fine tune the group" he said.
"There might be the odd player that comes who might be in that (experienced) mould to gel that top end of the group but I think the Millers fans will see some younger players coming in to bring down the average age and get that where we need it to be.”
In players like Liam Kelly and Sean Raggett, Evans is trusting in well-established leaders who know their way around League One and set a lead for others to follow.
He added: "My job is not to consider age. My job is to come into Rotherham United to make us challenge, not necessarily to win promotion, because the chairman doesn’t go as bold as that. He wants to see a team with the spirit and the DNA of Rotherham United.”