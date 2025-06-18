Rotherham United lodge bids in search for new blood

Summer search: Rotherham United chief Matt Hamshaw. Pictures by Jim Brailsford

​ROTHERHAM United are pressing on with their recruitment drive after landing their first signing of the summer.

​Bids have been submitted for a least two players as manager Matt Hamshaw looks to add to midfielder Kian Spence, who arrived on a free transfer from League Two Barrow on a two-year deal yesterday.

Hamshaw couldn’t name names, but the most common one in the public domain has been Brendan Wiredu, Fleetwood Town’s centre-back and captain.

The 25-year-old is still under contract there and is being tracked by several clubs.

No more newcomers are anticipated at Rotherham this week.

Hamshaw said: “We are just trying to get a younger, more athletic players who can make us more dynamic.

"It has been a positive week so far and I hope the good news keeps coming.”

Hamshaw was due to have more discussions this week with centre-back Cameron Humphreys, who is mulling over a new contract offer. Clubmate Josh Kayode is expected to take up his deal.

The boss has also re-iterated his desire to bring loan man Dan Gore back to the club from Manchester United but like transfer business in general during the close season, it may take time to resolve.

A player who could be heading out of the exit door is Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Interest is believed to have been registered by Bristol Rovers but at the time of writing it had not been followed up.

Clarke-Harris is due to report back for pre-season training with the rest of the squad next week.