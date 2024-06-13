Rotherham United chief Steve Evans is closing in on a new goalkeeper. Pic by Jim Brailsford

THREE potential new goalkeepers for Rotherham United will be put forward to the board for consideration tomorrow.

The club needs a new senior stopper to compete for a place with Dillon Phillips now that Viktor Johansson has moved on.

Shrewsbury Town stopper Marko Marosi is one of the three candidates. The 30-year-old Slovakian turned down the offer of a new contract there having been a first choice for the last three seasons.

Manager Steve Evans has been working in tandem with head of recruitment Rob Scott to find the best choice.

Viktor Johansson: former Millers favourite is making a new start at Stoke City.

Evans said: “We have cast the net for three goalkeepers and we’ll make a 1,2,3 nominated order to the board on Friday for sanction for myself to go work on that and for Paul Douglas (chief operating officer) to conclude it.”

With Evans now back from holiday, he can devote himself to adding to the seven new signings already through the door.

“There are two outfield players in the pipeline we are trying to get agreement with,” he added.

"With respect to trying to sign outfield players, Rob and Paul get to work and when they’ve got any lighted tunnels we’ll sit down as a trio and discuss it and then go to the chairman.”

Jamie McCart: available for transfer

Of the current playing group, only forward Josh Kayode and centre-half Jamie McCart have been made available for transfer.

Unless there is movement then the pair are expected to report back for pre-season training later this month with a squad that Evans would like to keep intact.

He added: "There has been lots of interest in different players which Rob and Paul have dealt with but nothing that has gone past my desk for the board to give consideration.

"We are planning to keep who we've got unless something changes.”

