ROTHERHAM United boss Steve Evans says there will be a mutual respect when two “sixty-something” managers go head-to-head at Blackpool this weekend.

Evans (62) and Steve Bruce (63) lock horns at Bloomfield Road tomorrow, weather permitting, as two of the most experienced bosses in the Football League.

Bruce has managed more than 1,000 competitive matches for clubs including Birmingham City, Hull City, Aston Villa and Newcastle United.

He returned to club management in September after a near two-year break.

Evans has managed nine clubs and is looking forward to pitting his wits against the former Manchester United title winner.

“Steve Bruce has managed across the levels and I have done battle with him team-versus-team many times,” he said.

"Certainly, from our point of view there’s a mutual respect not only for Steve but for his assistant Steve Agnew as well who has been a close friend to me for probably over 30 years.

"Steve has the same fire in his belly as me to win a football match and we are both trying to achieve the same things."

Although Blackpool sit six places higher in the league table, a win tomorrow would lift Rotherham level on points with the seasiders.

It would also earn them back-to-back victories for only the second time this season, having snapped a run of three straight league defeats by beating Lincoln City in midweek.

"There is a tremendous opportunity for us,” said Evans. “We are looking at clubs who still have aspirations of automatic promotion, Lincoln City being one. We have a game in hand to go three points behind them. They are having an unbelievable season, if you live in Lincoln. We have had an atrocious season, if you live in Rotherham.

"We’ve a chance to add to our points tally this weekend and then there’s a chance to shape the league table over the holiday period with matches against Mansfield and Stockport etc.”

Whether the Millers get the chance to score a win at Bloomfield Road depends upon the weather.

With Storm Darragh on its way, persistent rain is forecast overnight and well into tomorrow morning. A Severe Weather Warning is in place.

Bruce’s team beat Shrewsbury on Tuesday.

He said: “Like Shrewsbury, Rotherham will put it in the box and ask you a question. They epitomise their manager Steve Evans, who has been there for years, so we’ve got to be ready for that challenge, along with the weather.”

The match is scheduled to start at 3pm.