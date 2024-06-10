TONY STEWART: important deal broker

​CHAIRMAN Tony Stewart stepped up to help get some of Rotherham United's early summer transfer deals over the line.

​The club’s quickest start to recruitment in years has seven new arrivals sign in, all of whom had been earmarked well in advance by returning manager Steve Evans.

But hopes were only turned into reality in some cases by the intervention of the Millers’ long-time benefactor.

Evans said: “I read Tony Stewart’s words when I first joined that he’d lost a little bit of love for it all. I was gobsmacked when I heard that.

Steve Evans: busy close season for far. Pic by Jim Brailsford

“I can tell you he has re-invented his love. He’s buzzing. He’s been phenomenal and I thank him for stepping in three or four times and making deals happen when we thought players might be going elsewhere.

“I could name four or five – including Joe Rafferty, Sean Raggett and Jonson Clarke-Harris – where the chairman said ‘let me come down to the stadium and see if we can get this over the line’.”

Rotherham are making good progress in negotiations with their next targets and Evans will be back fully involved when he returns from holiday this week.

He added: “It’s a new house. We’ve put the base foundations in place and kept some really good footballers and that shouldn’t be forgotten. They’re getting mixed into a blend of other really good footballers.

“We’re going to add to that base selectively with one or two bits of quality and the gems we feel we need to make the squad completely rounded.”

