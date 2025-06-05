Rotherham United boss wants to get Josh Kayode fit and firing again

Rotherham United chief Matt Hamshaw. Pictures by Jim Brailsford

MANAGER Matt Hamshaw insists he can help make Josh Kayode a real asset for Rotherham United with careful handling.

The signs are positive that the forward will sign the new deal offered to him and take his stay at the club into a ninth year.

The last two-and-a-half years have been plagued by injuries, meaning the offer will be heavily appearance-based.

But having just turned 25 and with his best years in front of him, Hamshaw believes the former Republic of Ireland youth international can be a force in League One provided he is looked after.

Josh Kayode in action away to Wrexham last season. Picture by Jim Brailsford

"I have known JJ a long time and I think I know how to get the best out of him,” the manager told the Advertiser.

"We would have to manage his training loads differently and look at it different ways.

"I’m not a magician so I can’t click my fingers and all of a sudden he is going to play 46 games in a season, but at the same time he has a point to prove and he has the bit between his teeth.

"When he came on at the back end of last season, even before I returned, I thought he did really well.

"He is someone who knows the club and the culture and that’s important to me, as well as being a good operator.

"If he stays fit he is a good player and he would add a lot to our strike force.”

Discussions continue with the other clutch of players offered new deals and there is confidence that young forward Ben Hatton will take up an option to extend his current deal.

Like most other clubs, Rotherham have yet to make a summer signing.

"Plenty have offers in,” said Hamshaw. “They are just casting the net for loads of players but I don’t want to go down that route. The ones I want to bring in are players I really want to bring in and if one doesn’t come off then I will move on to the next.

"With social media, everybody wants something yesterday whereas before you didn’t generally sign anyone until a week before you went back for pre-season.

"At this moment in time the players are holding the cards. They are the ones who can go around speaking to different people and try and choose the one they want.

"I didn’t think we would do any business early on, nothing surprises me. It is what it is.”

The players will report back for pre-season training on Thursday, June 26, starting with two days of testing before the hard graft begins.

Added Hamshaw: “The players will be fitter, more organised and they will know their jobs. I am not disillusioned with the group I’ve got but I’m well aware we need to add to them.”