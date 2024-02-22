Leam Richardson applauds the travelling supporters as Ipswich. Picture by Jim Brailsford

​A total of 145 made the long midweek trip to Portman Road despite their team being cut adrift at the foot of the Championship.

First team manager Leam Richardson, who regularly goes out to applaud supporters before home games, saluted the efforts of those who go the extra miles.

"We know how expensive it is to travel the country and watch your football team and on a Tuesday night at Ipswich it’s not easy. Many have got work the next morning,” he said.

"We are always appreciative and that’s why the lads go over. I go over before the game because I appreciate every single one of them.

"As I’ve said, it’s always easy to support your team when they’re doing well. The real supporters are always there, so a special thanks to them.”

Those who travelled witnessed a stirring comeback from 3-1 down to 3-3, only for Ipswich to score a winner in the 96th minute.