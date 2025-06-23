Rotherham Sunday League swells to accommodate new clubs

Champions: Rotherham Sunday League winners Brinsworth DC will have more teams for company next year

THE Rotherham Sunday League has announced a trend-busting increase in divisions for next season to accommodate an influx of new teams.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the first time since 2005 the league has had to add another division, meaning it will operate with six sections starting in September.

Although it is still as far cry from 20 or more years ago when the Sunday League had more than 100 teams and nine divisions, it is a boost following years of national decline in organised men’s grassroots football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We finished with 55 clubs last year. We now have 68 and we’re still getting enquiries,” said league secretary Mark Pilley.

Brinsworth DC and AFP Pewter Pot (yellow) do battle in the Rotherham Sunday League last season. Pictures by Alex Roebuck

"500 players are already signed on for 2025/26. We ended up with just over 2,000 at the end of last season so the way we are going we will smash that figure.

“In total we must have had 50 enquiries from teams wanting to join and I have definite idea why.

"Maybe people have all finally got over (the fallout) from Covid now and are re-starting again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Pilley said other local men’s leagues were also experiencing an uplift.

The Mexborough Sunday League has seven new teams coming in and the County Senior a similar number. That is expected to run with 45 sides, its highest for around a decade.

The Rotherham Sunday League is moving the teams who finished in the bottom half of Division Three last season into the new Division Four, which will be completed by seven new ones.

The competition’s newcomers include East Dene, Dinnington Dynamos, Inter Rotherham and Marquis and Earl Grey from Rawmarsh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kiveton Park are putting a reserves side in and there is a return of a name from the recent past in Ship Inn, winners of the Brian Beeley Cup in 2023 and 2024. They are coming back with a different team, as are another name welded to local Sunday football, Joker FC.

Wincobank Rovers will join Division Two.

“The only concern is that with so many new teams forming then others may fold,” added Mark. “I hope it doesn’t come to that.

“Hopefully we can run with 12 teams in each division.”

Existing divisional sponsors have been retained, with the new line-up headed Rotherham Round Table Premier, Cannon PR Championship, Rotherham Embroidery Division One, MS Sports Division Two, Wall Panel Centre Rotherham Division Three and ITG Caravan Rentals Division Four.

The 2025/26 season officially starts on Sunday, September 7, to be verified at the league AGM on July 7.

To reduce any winter fixture backlog, teams will be offered the chance to start a week or two earlier if they can get a full side out.