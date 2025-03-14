Rotherham Sunday League Cup finals return to AESSEAL New York Stadium
The home of Rotherham United will stage the showpiece Brian Beeley Cup final and Malcolm Gabbitas Trophy decider on Sunday, May 11 at 10.30am and 2.30pm respectively.
It is the second successive year the finals have been staged at the New York after two years at Parkgate FC following the Covid pandemic.
The now disbanded Ship Inn won the Brian Beeley Cup (or Sunday League Knockout Cup) last year when they beat AFC Trades Rawmarsh in the final.
Trades are pushing for a return and will take on third-tier Sitwell Arms in this year’s first semi-final at Herringthorpe Stadium on Sunday, March 30 (10.30am).
Sunday League leaders Brinsworth DC play Sheffield-based Lord Nelson in an all-Premier Division second semi on Sunday, April 13.
The Malcolm Gabbitas Trophy semi-finals, also at Herringthorpe Stadium, start with AFC Wickersley v Monkwood on Sunday, March 23 before Thorpe Hesley Village v Crown Inn Newhill on Sunday, April 6.