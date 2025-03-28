Rotherham Schools Football Finals are a winner

ACTION: Wickersley (blue) v Swinton in Year 10 of the Rotherham Schools Football Finals

​CLOSE games, last-minute winners and the best the town has to offer made for a cracking Rotherham Schools Football Finals day.

In near perfect conditions, the players gave everything for their respective schools in the historic annual competition held at Wickersley School and delivered by Maltby Learning Trust.

The event saw five fixtures, 13 goals, a last-minute winner and Clifton compete for the first time in 30 years.

They were pipped 3-2 by Brinsworth in the Year 7 decider from a last-minute free kick. The game saw both teams have chances and it could have swung either way. Archie Woods and Fawaz Lawson netted for Clifton and Brinsworth’s goals came from Jack Rose, Archie Wood and an og.

YEAR 8 WINNERS: Wales

The tightest game of the morning came in Year 8 where Wales overcame Wicvkersley 1-0. There were limited chances between two well organised teams and it took a goal from Charlie Oliver to decide it.

Wales won again at Year 9, beating Aston Academy 2-0. The goals came from Mason Cutts and Coby Speight.

Wickersley’ took the Year 10 honours again by beating Swinton Academy 2-0.

The hosts have dominated the age group for a number of years and strikes from AJ Mason and Dan Vernon ensured a fourth straight win.

In the sixth form 1st XI final it was TRC’s year yet again. They beat Wickersley 2-1 with goals George Jenkinson and Denniz Guidede. Oliver Mountain replied.

A special mention to all the staff from Wickersley and Maltby who ensured the day ran smoothly.

Staff at the schools are looking to find results from 1979/80 through to the current day.

Please contact [email protected] with information or to correct the results on the MLT website.