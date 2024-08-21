Rotherham rivals set to meet in Montagu Cup semi-finals

Celebration time for AFP Pewter Pot against Barnsley Town
FOUR goals from Harry Day helped propel Brinsworth DC into the last four of the Mexborough Montagu Cup – and another all-Rotherham Sunday League semi-final against AFP Pewter Pot.

Brinsworth, last year’s runners-up, swept aside Club Dearne and District 8-0, with Day’s strikes backed up by two from Taylor Nicolson and others from Lewis Hayden and Kyle Dunston.

An off-colour AFP, meanwhile, came back from 2-0 down at half time to pip Barnsley Town 3-2 in their quarter-final. Justin Greenwood, Jack Binney, and Jack Farrow go the goals.

In the other two ties, holders Park View eliminated Wombwell Main on penalties for the second successive year.

Goalmouth action from AFP Pewter Pot against Barnsley Town in their Montagu Cup quarter-final. Pictures by ALEX ROEBUCK
Their tie played at Swinton MW finished 1-1 before Park took it on spot-kicks to set up a semi-final against Westville, who were 4-2 winners at home to Denaby Main.

Semi-finals – Tuesday: Westville v Park View; Tuesday September 3: AFP v Brinsworth DC.

Both semis to be played at Tickhill Square, Denaby, kick-off 6pm.

The final is at Mexborough Athletic Ground at Hampden Road on Easter Monday, 2025 (11am).

