MANAGEMENT duo Andy Dawson and Lee Whitehead are relishing the chance of trying to pull Maltby Main FC out of the doldrums and back towards better times.

Andy Dawson and Lee Whitehead: back at Maltby Main FC

The two led the Miners to a mid-table finish in the NCEL Premier and to the final of the Sheffield Senior Cup last season before a change at the top led to their departure.

But a traumatic season which has seen the subsequent resignation of Kieran Gallagher, followed last week by that of manager Jamie Smith, paved the way for Dawson and Whitehead to return to Muglet Lane.

​”We’ve been welcomed back with open arms and that’s nice,” said Dawson, refreshed from seven months away from the dugout.

"Since we left Maltby we spoke to four clubs but nothing felt right for me and Lee timing wise.

"We bided our time and when this opportunity came up again it just felt right.”

Main stalwarts such as Wilf Race, John Mills and Dave Watts – given special praise by Andy for his hard work over the last week – have also returned to the fold to lift the mood around Muglet Lane. But the in-coming managerial duo are only too aware of the size of the task in hand, with Maltby without a win since October and next to bottom of the table.

"We’ve got to lift them all because as you can imagine after 11 games without a win their confidence is on the floor,” said Dawson.

"We’ve signed a couple of players and got approaches in for a fair few others. Hopefully by bringing in some new lads in and having a bit of time to work with the group, we can get them working. I’m confident we can do it. We just can’t let the grass grow under our feet. We’ve got to get on with it straight away.”

The postponement of last weekend’s fixture against Thackley due to a waterlogged pitch has given Maltby valuable extra preparation time.

They are to hold a in-house friendly this week ahead of Saturday’s toughie at home to Premier Division leaders Campion (3pm).

Added Dawson: "It’s a no-lose situation because no-one expects us to get anything from the game. It’s a free hit really.