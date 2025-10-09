Referees increase boosts Rotherham Sunday League as season gets into full stride

Action from the well officiated Rotherham Sunday League. Picture by Alex Roebuck

A RISE in refereeing numbers is helping the Rotherham Sunday League cover most of its matches with qualified officials.

There are now enough refs to take charge of most of the fixtures across the league’s six divisions, which is far removed from a few years ago when too many clubs were having to ask inexperienced stand-ins to pick up the whistle.

The league puts the improvement down to recruitment efforts and the generally better behaviour of players towards officials.

Secretary Mark Pilley said: “We have young, new referees coming through who will learn and improve and that’s helping us to cover 30-34 matches a week. It’s only three years ago we had nowhere near that number.

Rotherham Sunday League top-flight action between AFP Pewter Pot and Clubhouse. Picture by Alex Roebuck

"It shows that the work we have done and the clubs deserve credit as well for showing more respect.

“Don’t get me wrong, you are always going to have the odd idiot or team who behave badly, or a normally well behaved player who loses his rag in a one-off, but the majority are pretty good and I think that is encouraging more people to come forward.”

Meanwhile, a new cup competition could be introduced to give footballers in the League’s smallest division some extra action.

The Championship – or second tier – has been left with only nine teams after the loss of Brecks Snooker, Ravenfield Cavaliers and Elsie’s.

No other sides wanted to be promoted or relegated into the section, leaving its remaining teams with only a 16-game league season.

Mr Pilley has confirmed it is looking at a “supplementary competition” which will be discussed with the concerned clubs in due course.

The shortage means the top five from Division One will be promoted into the Championship at the end of this season.

The most recent Championship action saw Thurcroft Hub beat Deer Park Tap (Andy Brunt) 3-1 to stay top. Jack Benton bagged all three.

Jordan Thomas’s brace gave Maltby Main Haynook a 2-1 win at Kiveton Park (Dan Howson) while AFC Maltby and Handsworth Inn finished 2-2.

Defending Premier Division champions Brinsworth DC are top after Harry Day (3), Cory Goodwin, Lee Hill and Taylor Nicholson netted in a 6-2 defeat of Jack in Box.

Unusually slow starters AFP Pewter Pot sprang into life, beating Todwick Villa by the same score. Jayden Roberts (2), Jamie Austin (2), Fraser Hartley and Harley Moore netted.

It also ended 6-2 between third-placed Gate Inn (Nathan Walsh 3, Jack Harrison, Josh Stead) and Lord Nelson (Jack Charlesworth, Jake Richards) while Lord Reresby beat Thorpe Hesley Village 3-1.